More children in Zimbabwe are working to survive: what is needed

The actual number of children at risk is not known due to the lack of research on child deprivation and government responses in Zimbabwe. This 16-year-old boy sells candy and popcorn for a living in downtown Harare. Credit: Jeffrey Moyo / IPS

November 12 (IPS) – The ability of Zimbabwean families to care for children has been compromised by the collapse of the economy, made worse by COVID-19[female[feminine. About 4.3 million people in rural communities, including children, are food insecure this year. The World Food Program reports that at least 60% of Zimbabwe’s population is in need of food aid.

the Vendors Initiative for Social and Economic Transformation in Zimbabwe estimated that more than 20,000 children have turned to selling survival since the COVID-19 lockdown.

According to reports, child sellers in the city of Bulawayo mainly sell fruits and vegetables. And in the capital, Harare, they sell a variety of products ranging from vegetables to used clothing and shoes.

The phenomenon of child sellers in Zimbabwe is topical for a while. But the situation seems to be deterioration.

There are no statistics on the income of sellers, due to the informal nature of this activity and the lack of centralized coordination of their activities. Nonetheless, it is clear that poverty is the reason children are on the streets. But in their efforts to help their families, they are exposed to risks such as exploitation, abuse and disappearance from school.

The situation calls for a critical debate on the ability of families to protect and care for their children and the role of social protection policies in the country.

Protection policy for vulnerable children

A National action plan for orphans and vulnerable children has been in place since 2004. The policy guides the care of these children. My previous experience and observations as a social researcher, suggest that the plan does not work in practice.

There are a number of shortcomings.

The first is that there is no clear definition of what is meant by the term “orphans and vulnerable children”, especially in the current economic climate and the growing vulnerability of children in the country. Children risk slipping through the cracks and going unnoticed without government support.

Second, there is a lack of good data. The actual number of children at risk is not known due to the lack of research on child deprivation and government responses in Zimbabwe.

Third, government interventions fail to reach those who need them. The government’s national action plan for orphans and vulnerable children is supposed to be overseen by a multisectoral committee to mobilize resources. Under this program, poor households were to receive grants ranging from $ 10 (one-person household) to $ 25 (four-person household) per month (paid every two months) through a money transfer. The funds for this come from the Child Protection Fund.

The first phase of the plan took place between 2005-2010 and the second phase between 2011-2015. the evaluations of these two phases showed several gaps in the provision of services and the targeting of orphans and vulnerable children in the country.

Even in 2017, only 23,000 beneficiaries in eight districts had received cash transfers. However, the number of families in need exceeds the number who received them. According to social policy experts, unconditional social transfer programs do not target all poor households. They only target those who, in addition to being extremely poor, also suffer from severe social and economic vulnerability. This, however, is subject to interpretation.

The current third phase of the plan was supposed to cover household economic security, basic social services and child protection. The fact that there appears to be a growing problem of child providers in the country in 2020 shows that the plan is not reaching all those in need.

Child sellers at risk

The legal working age in Zimbabwe is 16, but children as young as 10 and 12 years old sell goods on the streets.

Children are not adequately protected against child labor and the risks they face, including exploitation and abuse.

When children spend hours of their day in the street or in the market, they lose a part of their childhood that will never be found. They lack education, play opportunities, and other childhood activities. This has a great scope effects on their development.

According to International Policy Center for Inclusive Growth, the third phase of the National Action Plan for Orphans and Vulnerable Children aims to involve families and the community in child protection.

But the government’s ability to carry out the plan is seriously compromised because it has not capacity at the Department of Social Services. This is due to a massive exodus of Zimbabweans from the country due to the economic crisis. As a result, the plan relies heavily on external aid and development partners.

Go forward

So far the government reply was to reunite the children found in the streets with their families. The reality is that without alternatives for these families to earn an income and feed their families, the children will return to the streets.

In addition, it is proving difficult to change the mentalities of Zimbabweans about the role of children in society. Culturally, the involvement of children in the family economy is generally considered to be acceptable. Parents believe this is one way to train children to be more responsible adults.

The government can prevent children from selling by identifying families at risk of losing their livelihood. Social policy programs must be extended to cover more people. This means increasing the social protection budget to meet a growing number of families with children in need.

Policy makers and social service professionals should consider taking a bottom-up approach and working collaboratively with affected and at-risk families. This can be done through participatory approaches such as workshops to hear from the community on how best to tackle the problem of child labor in this economy.

Dr Getrude Dadirai Gwenzi, Early career researcher in the sociology of child protection in Africa, Lingnan University

This article is republished from The conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read it original article.