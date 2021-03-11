More can and must be done to end caste discrimination, says UN rights chief

People walk through a street of shops in Kathmandu, Nepal. Credit: World Bank / Peter Kapuscinski

KATHMANDU, Nepal, March 11 (IPS) – There is hardly a better way to promote human rights in Nepal than to celebrate Muskan khatun for being one of the laureates of the prestigious International Women of Courage Award (IWOC), published on the occasion of International Women’s Day by the government of the United States of America.

As a survivor of an acid attack, Khatun, despite her young age, has transformed into a courageous lawyer. His work, along with many of his peers, themselves victims, was instrumental in pushing the Government of Nepal to enact stricter regulations against perpetrators of acid and burn violence.

While Kathun is rightly celebrated as an icon, will the government now be able to compete with the same level of commitment that she and many other victims of human rights violations have?

This should be the case as Nepal was recently re-elected to the United Nations Human Rights Council, UNHRC, a prestigious position the country could capitalize on to become a global pioneer in respecting and promoting human rights. ‘man.

On the occasion of the recently held second cycle of the Universal Periodic Review, the UPR, the world’s only human rights accountability mechanism, the government projected a self-image very confident, portraying a fairly positive image of the state of human rights in the country.

While it is not surprising for a government to push such rhetoric forward, the reality is much more complex and less optimistic than described.

It is true that at the legislative and political level, a set of measures have been taken, mainly focused on the introduction of the new National Criminal Code of 2017 and the Criminal Procedure Law (Code) of 2017.

As a result of these changes, the previous provisions on the persecution of perpetrators of human rights violations, in particular with regard to sexual abuse, have been hardened and brought closer to international standards.

Yet while it is important to recognize such measures, more is to be expected from a member of the Human Rights Council like Nepal, a country which firmly stands for democracy and pluralism in its constitution and is often considered as a success in terms of reconciliation.

There is certainly no shortage of areas in which the country needs to step up its engagement, bridging the gap between rhetoric and facts on the ground. It is not just the perennial issue of transitional justice, which has been deadlocked for years, that reflects the fears and insecurity many high-level political leaders feel about accountability.

“It is a national effort to advance truth and justice which the state must facilitate as a collective process involving communities, political and religious leaders and citizens” actions Madhav Joshi. In the absence of political leadership, the only option for moving the peace process forward rests with the survivors and the families of the victims and other activists.

Removing existing barriers to restorative justice, ensuring that perpetrators are brought to justice, could help shift gears in other dimensions of human rights that require urgent attention.

Nepal, for example, has not yet ratified the Convention against Torture or taken any action regarding its Optional Protocol, as a result of the current situation in dealing with its conflict. The new Penal Code, approved in 2017, extended prison terms to a maximum of five years, but as Amnesty International explains in its recommendations at UPI, this is not enough.

“The penalties are not proportionate to the gravity of a crime under international law. A separate anti-torture bill, pending in parliament since 2014, did not meet international legal requirements ”.

In addition, the new provisions are relatively weak, especially with regard to a six-month limitation period for filing a complaint, because “under international law, acts of torture should not be subject to a limitation period. “. Explain by a consortium of international and national human rights organizations.

As a result, torture is still too frequent in detention, reports Advocacy Forum-Nepal, a leading human rights organization. Those who pay the highest price are members of minority groups such as Dalits who end up being disproportionately targeted despite an amendment to the Caste Discrimination and Untouchability (Offense and Punishment) Act (CBDU) which raised the minimum sentence to three months.

The situation clearly reflects the stigma and perceptions so entrenched and common against members of other minorities, including people with disabilities, the LGBTQ community who face discrimination on a daily basis.

We can notice a trend: the improvements in the law which, despite their shortcomings, should have a significant impact on the ground, are not yet able to bring tangible results in the reduction of human rights violations.

The case of sexual abuse and gender-based violence is exemplary: there have been positive legislative developments in the areas of rape and sexual abuse, but the statute of limitations, extended to one year, is still “too short and favors ‘impunity for the crime of rape’ as Human Rights Watch explains in its submission for the recently concluded UPR cycle.

At the community level, there are still too often accidents, including rape and serious abuse that often remain unresolved as in the case of the murder of Nirmala pants. The gap between action at the legislative and policy level and the lack of progress on the ground can be explained by the levels of implementation of previous recommendations made to Nepal during the previous UPR cycle in 2015.

“The majority of those concerning enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, impunity and transitional justice are still not applied” is Explain by TRIAL International, Human Rights and Justice Center and THRD Alliance.

It is certainly a record that should not belong to a country which is for a second consecutive term in the HRC. The fact that the National Human Rights Commission crippled by a serious lack of cooperation on the part of the Government in the implementation of the vast majority of its recommendations is worrying and dangerous.

Clearly, enforcement is the real problem and partial steps in the right direction must not overlook a culture of impunity that remains difficult to eradicate where abuses continue, many of which go unpunished.

Amrit Bahadur Rai, Permanent Representative of Nepal to the United Nations, as reported by the Kathmandu Post sharing that Nepal’s re-election to the Human Rights Council “is also recognition of Nepal’s efforts to protect and promote human rights both at home and around the world, including through of our peacekeepers ”, if Nepal is to truly become a human rights torchbearer in its own country and in the world, then it must do more. Victims transformed into human rights defenders like Muskan Khatun will surely remind the government of its responsibilities.

As for the case of stricter regulations to punish perpetrators of acid and burn violence, where it is the citizens who have played an indispensable role in supporting and holding the government to account, human rights advocates man and members of civil society are the ones who must remain engaged and vigilant.

They must be helped and supported.

The international community should step up its approach to human rights, helping to hold the government of Nepal accountable for its obligations, helping it to become a beacon for human rights standards.

* Simone Galimberti writes about volunteering, social inclusion, youth development and regional integration as a driver to improve people’s lives.

