More and more workers in New York City are receiving photos of Covid as the deadline approaches, but tensions remain.

Similar problems were reported in some workers from other agencies as the vaccination deadline approached.

What to know about Covid-19 booster injections Who is eligible for a recall? The FDA has cleared booster shots for millions of drug recipients Pfizer-BioNTech, Modern and Johnson & johnson vaccines. Pfizer and Moderna beneficiaries who are eligible for a recall include people 65 years of age and older and young adults at high risk of severe Covid-19 due to medical conditions or their workplace. Eligible Pfizer and Moderna beneficiaries may receive a booster at least six months after their second dose. All Johnson & Johnson recipients will be eligible for a second injection at least two months after the first. Can I trade in Covid vaccines for a booster? Yes. The FDA has updated its clearances to allow medical providers to boost people with a different vaccine than the one they originally received, a strategy known as “mix and match.” Whether you have received Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, or Pfizer-BioNTech, you may receive a booster of any other vaccine. Regulators have not recommended any vaccine over another as a booster. They have also remained silent on whether it is best to stick to the same vaccine when possible. What underlying medical conditions are eligible for a recall? The CDC said the conditions that qualify a person for a booster shot include: hypertension and heart disease; diabetes or obesity; cancer or blood disorders; weakened immune system; chronic lung, kidney or liver disease; dementia and some disabilities. Pregnant women and current and former smokers are also eligible. What professions are eligible for boosters? The FDA has cleared the boosters for workers whose work puts them at high risk of exposure to potentially infectious people. The CDC says this group includes: emergency medical workers; education workers; food and agricultural workers; manufacturing workers; correctional workers; workers in the US postal service; public transport workers; employees of grocery stores. Can I get the flu shot at the same time as a Covid shot or a booster? Yes. The CDC says the Covid vaccine can be given regardless of the timing of other vaccines, and many pharmacy websites allow people to schedule a flu shot along with a booster dose.

Firefighters said an increase in sickness calls among employees towards the end of the week was responsible for the temporary shutdown of several fire stations in the Bronx and other boroughs.

“Excessive sick leave by a group of our firefighters because of their anger at the mandate to vaccinate all city workers is unacceptable, contrary to their oaths to serve and may endanger the lives of New Yorkers. “said Fire Marshal Daniel A. Nigro. , said in a statement.

The union leaders of firefighters and sanitation workers have denied reports of changes in working methods.

Still, the overall increase in the vaccination rate of municipal workers offered a measure of optimism that significant disruption to government agencies and city life could be avoided as enforcement of the mandate begins Monday.

Before the requirement was announced on October 20, and an option to opt for weekly testing was removed, only about 60 percent of fire and sanitation workers had received at least one dose of the vaccine. The police department’s rate was around 70 percent.

Holdout workers were offered a $ 500 bonus if they were vaccinated before the end of the workday on Friday. By that deadline, more than 75 percent of firefighters and sanitation workers had been vaccinated, along with nearly 85 percent of the 36,000 uniformed employees and 15,000 civilian employees of the police department.

Joseph goldstein contributed reports.