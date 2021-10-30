More and more workers in New York City are receiving photos of Covid as the deadline approaches, but tensions remain.
New York City’s massive efforts to force most city workers to receive the coronavirus vaccine by Monday appear to have rapidly increased vaccination rates and put pressure on thousands of police, firefighters and other officials who had long resisted getting vaccinated.
The vaccination rate among workers affected by the city’s mandate rose to 83% on Friday, from 71% on Oct. 19, the day before the requirement was announced, according to city data. Some individual agencies have reported increases in vaccination rates of nearly 10 percentage points between Thursday and Friday alone.
The last-minute rush into the country’s largest municipal labor force reflected similar patterns involving other immunization mandates. Thousands of healthcare workers across the state rushed to get their first doses in the days leading up to a requirement for hospital and nursing home workers last month.
Yet more than 25,000 municipal workers affected by the mandate remain unvaccinated and will be put on unpaid leave on Monday if they do not receive the vaccine over the weekend. And speculation has been fueled in recent days that some agency workers, including the sanitation and fire departments, have already started slowing down work to protest the warrant.
New Yorkers in several boroughs, for example, have reported litter piles and significant delays in garbage collection in their neighborhoods.
Sanitation officials say the most severe delays have been seen on Staten Island and parts of southern Brooklyn, including the Bay Ridge and Bensonhurst areas. Data shows that a total of 311 complaints soared last week with over 1,000 reports of uncollected waste and recycling on certain days, as reported by local Gothamist newspaper. (The number had hovered between 100 and 250 during the remainder of October.)
Mayor Bill de Blasio said this week he believed some of the delays could be attributed to workers’ refusals to protest the vaccination requirement.
“I guess this has to do with people voicing their views on this new mandate,” de Blasio said at a recent press conference. “You want a demonstration, go and demonstrate. But when you’re on the clock, you have to do your job.
Similar problems were reported in some workers from other agencies as the vaccination deadline approached.
What to know about Covid-19 booster injections
The FDA has cleared booster shots for millions of drug recipients Pfizer-BioNTech, Modern and Johnson & johnson vaccines. Pfizer and Moderna beneficiaries who are eligible for a recall include people 65 years of age and older and young adults at high risk of severe Covid-19 due to medical conditions or their workplace. Eligible Pfizer and Moderna beneficiaries may receive a booster at least six months after their second dose. All Johnson & Johnson recipients will be eligible for a second injection at least two months after the first.
Yes. The FDA has updated its clearances to allow medical providers to boost people with a different vaccine than the one they originally received, a strategy known as “mix and match.” Whether you have received Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, or Pfizer-BioNTech, you may receive a booster of any other vaccine. Regulators have not recommended any vaccine over another as a booster. They have also remained silent on whether it is best to stick to the same vaccine when possible.
The CDC said the conditions that qualify a person for a booster shot include: hypertension and heart disease; diabetes or obesity; cancer or blood disorders; weakened immune system; chronic lung, kidney or liver disease; dementia and some disabilities. Pregnant women and current and former smokers are also eligible.
The FDA has cleared the boosters for workers whose work puts them at high risk of exposure to potentially infectious people. The CDC says this group includes: emergency medical workers; education workers; food and agricultural workers; manufacturing workers; correctional workers; workers in the US postal service; public transport workers; employees of grocery stores.
Yes. The CDC says the Covid vaccine can be given regardless of the timing of other vaccines, and many pharmacy websites allow people to schedule a flu shot along with a booster dose.
Firefighters said an increase in sickness calls among employees towards the end of the week was responsible for the temporary shutdown of several fire stations in the Bronx and other boroughs.
“Excessive sick leave by a group of our firefighters because of their anger at the mandate to vaccinate all city workers is unacceptable, contrary to their oaths to serve and may endanger the lives of New Yorkers. “said Fire Marshal Daniel A. Nigro. , said in a statement.
The union leaders of firefighters and sanitation workers have denied reports of changes in working methods.
Still, the overall increase in the vaccination rate of municipal workers offered a measure of optimism that significant disruption to government agencies and city life could be avoided as enforcement of the mandate begins Monday.
Before the requirement was announced on October 20, and an option to opt for weekly testing was removed, only about 60 percent of fire and sanitation workers had received at least one dose of the vaccine. The police department’s rate was around 70 percent.
Holdout workers were offered a $ 500 bonus if they were vaccinated before the end of the workday on Friday. By that deadline, more than 75 percent of firefighters and sanitation workers had been vaccinated, along with nearly 85 percent of the 36,000 uniformed employees and 15,000 civilian employees of the police department.
Joseph goldstein contributed reports.
