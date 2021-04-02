More and more US states are trying to expand vaccine eligibility to all adults.

Alabama will allow anyone aged 16 or over to sign up for a Covid-19 vaccine on Monday, joining more than 40 states that have already expanded access in a bid to make all adults eligible by here the end of the month.

“This vaccine is our ticket back to normal life,” said Gov. Kay Ivey, a Republican. in a report on its website. “We’re so close to getting Covid-19 in the rearview mirror, and by then we should all continue to wear our masks, get vaccinated and use the common sense the good Lord has given us.

As states act to vaccinate people faster, they are also easing restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus as Americans tire of the stresses more than a year after the start of the pandemic.

On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that about 101.8 million people – nearly a third of the total United States population – had received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine. Again cases increase dramatically in many states, new variants of the coronavirus are spreading across the country, and new deaths on average are only dropping below 900 per day.