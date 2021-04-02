More and more US states are trying to expand vaccine eligibility to all adults.
Alabama will allow anyone aged 16 or over to sign up for a Covid-19 vaccine on Monday, joining more than 40 states that have already expanded access in a bid to make all adults eligible by here the end of the month.
“This vaccine is our ticket back to normal life,” said Gov. Kay Ivey, a Republican. in a report on its website. “We’re so close to getting Covid-19 in the rearview mirror, and by then we should all continue to wear our masks, get vaccinated and use the common sense the good Lord has given us.
As states act to vaccinate people faster, they are also easing restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus as Americans tire of the stresses more than a year after the start of the pandemic.
On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that about 101.8 million people – nearly a third of the total United States population – had received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine. Again cases increase dramatically in many states, new variants of the coronavirus are spreading across the country, and new deaths on average are only dropping below 900 per day.
Health officials say new infections are still at too high a level. Earlier this week, Dr Rochelle Walensky, the director of the CDC, said recent increases in cases had left him with a recurring feeling of “impending doom.”
And although the agency said on Friday that fully vaccinated Americans could start traveling – not that they should, but only that they could – scientists are not yet certain. if, or how often, people who have been vaccinated can become infectedeven briefly, and spread the virus to others.
Travel has already increased across the country, as the weather warms and people tire of pandemic restrictions. Last Sunday was the busiest day at national airports since the start of the pandemic. According to the Transportation Security Administration, nearly 1.6 million people have passed through security checkpoints at US airports.
President Biden warned on Friday that the virus was still not under control and said measures such as wearing a mask must remain in place.
“I ask, I beg you, do not give up on the progress we have all fought so hard to achieve,” Biden said at the White House.
Alabama’s current set of restrictions, including the requirement to wear masks in public, expired on April 9, adding tension to an ongoing battle between governors anxious to reopen their states, and the CDC and the Biden administration who continue to ask for patience. Several states have already abandoned mask warrants.
“Please, this is not politics – reinstate the mandate,” Biden said on Monday of the loosening of restrictions across the country, adding: “Failure to take this virus seriously is precisely what got us in this mess in the first place. “
Nearly three million people are vaccinated across the country every day, according to the seven-day average released by the CDC on Friday. But only about 25% of Alabama’s total population has received an injection of a vaccine, below the national average of 31%, according to the agency.
Alabama, Georgia and Mississippi are tied as states with the smallest percentage of people who have received at least one vaccine.
Isabella Grullón Paz contribution to reports.
