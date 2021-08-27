Moqtada al-Sadr announces he will participate in legislative elections in Iraq

A Shia scholar said political leaders wrote him a “reform charter” to rid Iraq of corruption.

Populist Shia Muslim scholar Moqtada al-Sadr said he and his supporters would compete in Iraq’s October general election, overturning a decision made last month to stay out.

Al-Sadr bloc is part of a coalition that currently holds the most seats in parliament and is likely to be a favorite in the vote, which was called early by Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi in response to protests popular events that took place in 2019.

Al-Sadr said in a televised address on Friday that the about-face came after a number of political leaders, whom he did not identify, wrote him a “reform charter” to rid Iraq corruption and mismanagement.

Taking part in the elections is “now acceptable,” he said, flanked by dozens of officials from his Sadrist movement.

He urged his supporters to go to the polls and vote in the elections scheduled for October 10. A vote for his movement, he said, would mean an Iraq free from foreign interference and rampant corruption.

“We will participate in these elections with vigor and determination, in order to save Iraq from occupation and corruption,” al-Sadr said.

Al-Sadr, whose political maneuvers have at times puzzled observers, said in February that he supported early elections supervised by the United Nations.

He commands a loyal following of millions of Iraqis, is one of Iraq’s most powerful political leaders, and has increased his influence over state institutions in recent years.

Al-Sadr loyalists hold official positions with control over much of the country’s wealth and patronage networks. Critics accuse al-Sadr and his supporters, like other Iraqi parties, of being involved in corruption within state institutions – a charge rejected by the Sadrists.

Unpredictable and cunning political operator, al-Sadr opposes the presence of US troops, some 2,500 of whom remain in Iraq, and rejects the influence of neighboring Iran – a position at odds with many rival Shia politicians and groups armed loyal to Tehran.

Militias loyal to al-Sadr fought the US-led occupation of Iraq and he retains staunch supporters among the majority Shiite population of the country, including in the poor Baghdad neighborhood of Sadr City.

The parliamentary vote is expected to take place under a new electoral law that reduces the size of constituencies and eliminates list voting in favor of votes for individual candidates.

Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi, who came to power in May last year after months of unprecedented mass protests against a ruling class seen as corrupt, inept and subordinate in Tehran, called for early voting in response to demands pro-democracy activists.

Al-Sadr supporters are expected to make significant gains in the new electoral system.

Its Sairoon bloc is currently the largest in parliament, with 54 of 329 seats.

Plagued by rampant corruption, poor services, dilapidated infrastructure and unemployment, Iraq faces a deep financial crisis made worse by falling oil prices and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Al-Sadr has emerged under pressure in recent weeks, with pro-Iranian groups and individuals attacking him on social media and accusing him of being responsible for Iraq’s recent woes, including power shortages and two deadly fires in hospitals.