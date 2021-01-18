Moon urges Biden to learn from Trump’s diplomacy in North Korea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) – The South Korean President on Monday urged the new Biden administration to build on the achievements and learn from the failures of President Donald Trump’s diplomatic engagement with North Korea.

An easygoing liberal and the son of northern war refugees, Moon Jae-in had lobbied to help set up Trump’s three summits with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, but their diplomacy was deadlocked due to disagreements over easing crippling US-led sanctions for northern disarmament. .

Biden accused Trump of chasing the spectacle of heights rather than significantly curbing the North’s nuclear capabilities. North Korea has already staged weapons tests and other provocations to test new U.S. presidents, and Kim has vowed to bolster its nuclear weapons program in recent political speeches that were seen as aimed at putting pressure on the new Biden administration.

The South Korean leader has desperately wanted to keep alive a positive atmosphere of dialogue in the face of Kim’s vows to further expand a nuclear and missile program that threatens the Asian allies of the United States and the American homeland.

And while Moon acknowledged that Biden is likely to try a different approach than Trump, the South Korean leader stressed that Biden could still learn from Trump’s successes and failures in his dealings with North Korea.

At a mostly virtual press conference in Seoul, Moon asserted that Kim still has a “clear will” to denuclearize if Washington and Pyongyang can find mutually acceptable measures to reduce the nuclear threat and keep the North safe. Most experts see Kim’s recent comments as further evidence that he will maintain his weapons program to ensure the survival of his regime.

Asked about the North’s efforts to increase its ballistic ability to strike targets across South Korea, including US bases there, Moon said the South can sufficiently cope with these threats with its missile defense systems. and other military means.

The story continues

“The start of the Biden administration offers a new opportunity to restart talks between North Korea and the United States and also between South Korea and North Korea”, which are stuck in the deadlock of nuclear negotiations , Moon said.

The erosion of inter-Korean relations was a major setback for Moon, who met Kim three times in 2018 while expressing his ambitions to restart the inter-Korean economic engagement held back by US sanctions against the North.

At Trump’s first summit with Kim in June 2018, they pledged to improve bilateral relations and made vague, ambitious wishes for a nuclear-free Korean peninsula without describing when and how that would happen.

But negotiations collapsed after their second meeting in February 2019 when the Americans rejected North Korean demands for major sanctions relief in exchange for the dismantling of an aging nuclear reactor, which would have represented a partial surrender of its nuclear capabilities. .

Moon said the Trump and Kim deal at their first meeting was still valid and that the Biden administration should learn from the failures of their second meeting.