Montana and the Dakota were hot spots. Until they weren’t.
Not three months ago, the coronavirus had ravaged South Dakota so much that its crowded hospitals were transporting patients to other states for treatment. An analysis of data collected by Johns Hopkins University showed that death rates from Covid-19 in North and South Dakota were tallest in the world. In one county in Montana, the hospitalization rate for the virus was 20 times the national average.
As in some earlier hot spots like Arizona and Florida, the surge has multiplied as most rulers and residents of those states resisted. mask warrants During months. In South Dakota, no statewide mask warrant has ever been issued.
The peak in these states was as brief as it was powerful. Today, their rates of new cases are back to about where they were last summer or early fall. In North Dakota, which mandatory masks at the height of its boom in mid-november, the turnaround was particularly dramatic: the daily average of deaths per person is now the second lowest in the country, according to a New York Times Database.
By some measurements, the trajectory of the tri-state hotspot mirrored that of the country. After the U.S. daily average for new cases peaked on Jan.9, it took 37 days – until last Monday – for the rate to drop by two-thirds. It took 35 days for South Dakota and Montana to reach the same level after cases peaked in those two states in November. (North Dakota did this in 24.)
Deaths remain high nationwide, as patients with Covid-19 can take weeks to die. The country continues to record an average of more than 2,000 deaths every day and is on track to reach 500,000 deaths next week.
Experts say the peaks in the northern Great Plains have declined largely for the same reason America’s workload has decreased: People have finally taken action to save themselves from an uncontrollable fatal disease.
“As things get worse and friends and family are in hospital or dying, people are starting to adjust their behavior and cases are going down,” said Meghan O’Connell, epidemiologist in South Dakota and counselor on health issues in the great plains Tribal Leaders Health Board, which represents the Native American populations of the region. Native Americans, who make up about 5% to almost 10% of the population all Three States, have been infected with the virus at rates much higher than the general population.
During the epidemic’s worst weeks, from early November to late December, mask use increased 10 to 20 percentage points in South Dakota and 20 to 30 percentage points in North Dakota , according to University of Maryland survey data.
Since then, the American vaccination campaign has gained momentum. North Dakota ranks fifth among states for giving its residents at least one shot; South Dakota is seventh and Montana is 11th.
Some experts see the coronavirus’ race through these states as a rough test of the widely rejected idea that the pandemic should be allowed to run its course until the population gains collective immunity.
While the region has not achieved collective immunity, it may have come closer than anywhere else in the United States.
The November outbreak put North and South Dakota at the top of the list of cases per person, where they remain, according to a New York Times database, with 13 and 12.5 percent of their residents known to have been infected. Montana, at about 9.2 percent, is near the middle of the national pack.
Just over 8% of Americans – about 27.9 million – are known to have had the coronavirus, but for many reasons, including the fact that asymptomatic infections may go undetected, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggest that the real rate is 4.6 times that.
By these measures, at least six in 10 Dakotans – and quite possibly more – could have gained some immunity to the virus by the end of 2020, according to Jeffrey Shaman, professor of environmental health sciences at Columbia University. who is model the future propagation virus. And in some places, he noted, the share could be even higher.