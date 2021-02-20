Montana and the Dakota were hot spots. Until they weren’t.

Not three months ago, the coronavirus had ravaged South Dakota so much that its crowded hospitals were transporting patients to other states for treatment. An analysis of data collected by Johns Hopkins University showed that death rates from Covid-19 in North and South Dakota were tallest in the world. In one county in Montana, the hospitalization rate for the virus was 20 times the national average.

As in some earlier hot spots like Arizona and Florida, the surge has multiplied as most rulers and residents of those states resisted. mask warrants During months. In South Dakota, no statewide mask warrant has ever been issued.

The peak in these states was as brief as it was powerful. Today, their rates of new cases are back to about where they were last summer or early fall. In North Dakota, which mandatory masks at the height of its boom in mid-november, the turnaround was particularly dramatic: the daily average of deaths per person is now the second lowest in the country, according to a New York Times Database.

By some measurements, the trajectory of the tri-state hotspot mirrored that of the country. After the U.S. daily average for new cases peaked on Jan.9, it took 37 days – until last Monday – for the rate to drop by two-thirds. It took 35 days for South Dakota and Montana to reach the same level after cases peaked in those two states in November. (North Dakota did this in 24.)