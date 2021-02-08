Monoliths keep happening

Much like the coronavirus, the monoliths refuse to be left behind in 2020.

The discovery of a mysterious new metal slab in Turkey on Friday was a throwback to a momentary craze from the old days of November and December. At the time, a shiny metallic monolith appeared in the Utah desert without explanation, followed by copiers of California In Romania.

Perhaps art projects or perhaps the manifestation of pandemic-induced boredom, the monoliths captured the world’s attention for a fleeting moment. It’s still unclear who created many of them, or why they were created, but they largely faded from their cultural relevance as the world focused on other things, like the presidential transition, a coup d ‘State in Myanmar or the Netflix Show “Bridgerton. “

But the last monolith has something its predecessors did not have: armed guards.

Military police have opened an investigation to identify the people who planted the monolith in a rural area of ​​Sanliurfa, a province in southeastern Turkey, according to DHA, a local news agency. Military police and village guards – government-paid civilians who work with military police – monitored the investigation, protecting the monolith from any threat, DHA reported.

Unlike previous monoliths, this one has an inscription. In the alphabet Gokturk, an ancient Turkish language, it is written: “Look at the sky, see the moon.”