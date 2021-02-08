Monoliths keep happening
Much like the coronavirus, the monoliths refuse to be left behind in 2020.
The discovery of a mysterious new metal slab in Turkey on Friday was a throwback to a momentary craze from the old days of November and December. At the time, a shiny metallic monolith appeared in the Utah desert without explanation, followed by copiers of California In Romania.
Perhaps art projects or perhaps the manifestation of pandemic-induced boredom, the monoliths captured the world’s attention for a fleeting moment. It’s still unclear who created many of them, or why they were created, but they largely faded from their cultural relevance as the world focused on other things, like the presidential transition, a coup d ‘State in Myanmar or the Netflix Show “Bridgerton. “
But the last monolith has something its predecessors did not have: armed guards.
Military police have opened an investigation to identify the people who planted the monolith in a rural area of Sanliurfa, a province in southeastern Turkey, according to DHA, a local news agency. Military police and village guards – government-paid civilians who work with military police – monitored the investigation, protecting the monolith from any threat, DHA reported.
Unlike previous monoliths, this one has an inscription. In the alphabet Gokturk, an ancient Turkish language, it is written: “Look at the sky, see the moon.”
The monolith, which stands around 3 meters high and overlooks a field of wheat and olive trees, was discovered by the owner of the field on Friday, DHA reported. The field is not far from Gobekli Tepe, an archaeological excavation site under the protection of UNESCO. Gobekli Tepe is the setting for ‘The Gift’, a Turkish television series whose second season began airing on Netflix last year.
Curious citizens flocked to the area to view the monolith; a couple came from Edirne, over 900 miles away.
To speculate on the motivations of its creators would be madness. In the case of at least two earlier monoliths, groups have come forward to claim responsibility, including a group of four artist-makers who said they created one in California as “a work of guerrilla art”. Theories abound on the roots of other monoliths, from art at The supernatural.
And they’re easy enough to create that those with the willpower and a bit of specialized cunning could make it one of them.
Source link