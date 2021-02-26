Money Laundering: The Dark Side of the Global Offshore Financial System

Credit: United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC)

UNITED NATIONS, Feb.26 (IPS) – A sign outside a laundry room in New York City carried a frivolous and flippant slogan: “We wash dirty clothes, not dirty money.” And a 2019 film titled “Laundromat,” based on a book “Secrecy World” by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Jake Bernstein, exposed the Byzantine world of money laundering.

It’s the insidiously darker side of the global financial system – with millions of dollars in ill-gotten gains finding safety in offshore banks – a crime on a global scale, says senior financial accountability group international, transparency and integrity to Achieve Agenda 2030 (FACTI).

Ibrahim Mayaki, co-chair of FACTI and former Prime Minister of Niger underlines that the elimination of loopholes that allow money laundering, corruption and tax abuses and the stopping of wrongdoing by bankers, accountants and lawyers are steps in the transformation of the global economy for the universal good.

In a report released on February 25, the UN panel called on governments to agree to a Global Compact for Financial Integrity for Sustainable Development.

The panel, made up of former world leaders, central bank governors, business and civil society leaders and academics, says up to 2.7% of global gross domestic product (GDP) is laundered every year, while businesses seeking tax-free jurisdictions cost governments. up to $ 600 billion per year.

At a time when the wealth of billionaires soared 27.5%, even as 131 million people were pushed into poverty by COVID-19, the report says that a tenth of the world’s wealth could be hidden in offshore financial assets, preventing governments from collecting their fair share of taxes.

Recouping the annual loss from tax evasion and fraud in Bangladesh, for example, would allow the country to extend its social safety net to 9 million more elderly people; in Chad, it could afford 38,000 classrooms, and in Germany, it could build 8,000 wind turbines, according to the report.

Professor Kunal Sen, director of the United Nations University – World Institute for Development Economics Research (UNU-WIDER), told IPS: “At a time when developing countries face steep declines of their tax revenue due to the economic crisis generated by the pandemic, it is imperative to find solutions to the significant losses to public finances due to illicit financial flows ”

This is a major challenge for development, as the provision of essential public services, such as education, health care and infrastructure, depends on the ability of states to spend money, a- he stressed.

“Global coordination of tax policies, preferably led by the G-7 (industrialized world) countries, which limit tax evasion and money laundering is the need of the hour,” he said. note.

James A. Paul, former executive director of the Global Policy Forum, told IPS that the new report from the UN High Level Panel is certainly welcome, but there is reason to wonder where it will take us.

“It provides a devastating analysis of the corrupt global financial system and how financiers undermine welfare, fairness and legitimacy.”

The report, he said, argues that the architecture and rules of the system make sustainable development (and the UN’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals) difficult, if not impossible to achieve.

“Those who have critically followed the global financial system over the past decades will not disagree, but they will find little really new here,” said Paul, author of “Foxes and Chickens” – The Oligarchy and World Power at the UN Security Council.

He also stressed: “So it has long been clear that the richest families and nations of the world are the primary beneficiaries of this system, that they have a hammer on politics and that they do not have it. intention to change things in any fundamental way ”.

In particular, the national leaders of this global corruption mafia are nationals of the United States and the United Kingdom, whose financial institutions and oligarchies are the most powerful in the world, he added.

“They have ruled the global financial system for a long time and (despite statements to the contrary) they are strongly opposed to reforms that would increase ‘fairness’, ‘transparency’ and the other good things the High Level Panel seeks to promote,” Paul said.

This brings us to the dilemma of the UN – and its ability to analyze and solve the world’s most fundamental problems ”.

However, he said the Presidents of the United Nations General Assembly and the Economic and Social Council were to be congratulated for setting up this group and for reminding us once again how the global oligarchy practices corruption. on a staggering and devastating scale.

The authors of the report, however, are unable to go far enough. It is not a surprise.

“Because we need something more fundamental – nothing less than a road map towards a democratic world order, freed from the grip of the financial oligarchy and finally guided by the needs and the will of the peoples themselves – same … the United Nations and its capacity to analyze and solve the most fundamental problems of the world ”.

Former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan, a Ghanaian national, once said that “billions of dollars in public funds continue to be hidden by some African leaders – even as roads crumble, health systems fail, the schoolchildren have neither. the books, nor the desks, nor the teachers, and the phones do not work. “

Dr Richard Ponzio, senior researcher and director of the Global Governance, Justice and Security program at the Stimson Center in Washington, DC, told IPS that in addition to the erosion of national tax bases and the embezzlement of critical public spending projects, tax abuse, corruption, and money laundering are helping fuel insecurity in today’s hyper-connected global economy by supporting the work of criminal syndicates and international terrorists at the expense of global security and justice.

The recommended global compact for financial integrity for sustainable development, he argued, should help extend the global reach of the Financial Action Task Force (created in 1989 by the G7 and later joined by a few dozen countries) in coordinating global efforts to combat money laundering.

In addition, more countries (especially non-OECD members) should be encouraged to participate in the OECD Declaration on Automatic Exchange of Information (AEOI) in Tax Matters, which aims to increase banking transparency. and reduce tax evasion around the world.

The AEOI standard – which benefits poor countries as well as rich countries – makes it harder for money launderers to hide their products and easier for victims of tax evasion to recover funds.

For developing countries to fully realize the benefits of this new transparency, he said, the developed world and international institutions should recognize and help overcome the financial and capacity constraints that prevent less well-off countries from participating in a multilateral AEOI regime.

At the same time, developed and developing countries should promote transparency in business registers to prevent money launderers from operating behind shell companies.

Paul told IPS that NGOs, both local and international, have long reported the astronomical sums being diverted from public treasuries by banks and financial managers, aided by corrupt politicians and systematically covered by journalists, professors and journalists. other apologists.

Honest surveys have shown, among other things, how taxes are avoided or evaded and how the wealthiest individuals and businesses pay next to nothing to support public projects and programs.

“This knowledge has deepened the public’s distrust of governments and led us into the current crisis of global authoritarianism, but it has done little to change regulatory laws, improve tax collection. or reduce public corruption. In fact, the trend has moved in the opposite direction. “

Ponzio said the United Nations Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights and other standards of corporate social responsibility can also help improve due diligence requirements to prevent or reduce illicit financial flows (FFI ) in different economic sectors (including financial, accounting and legal).

He said participatory budgeting and a human rights approach to budget tracking can shed light on whether IFFs divert public spending from promoting the public good.

With the right information, civil society organizations, the media and the general public can each play an important role in forcing states, businesses and facilitators (lawyers and accountants) to meet their human rights obligations.

Follow IPS News UN Bureau on Instagram