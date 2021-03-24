Moncef Slaoui, the former head of Operation Warp Speed, has been fired from a biotech company after allegations of sexual misconduct.
GlaxoSmithKline, the pharmaceutical company, said on Wednesday it had sacked Moncef Slaoui, the former head of Operation Warp Speed, from his post as chairman of Galvani Bioelectronics over allegations of sexual harassment and inappropriate conduct.
The company cited allegations by an employee about incidents at GSK several years ago. Decision to fire Dr Slaoui takes effect immediately, GSK said in a press release. GSK is the majority shareholder of Galvani Bioelectronics, a medical research company which is a joint venture with Verily Life Sciences.
In a statement released late Wednesday afternoon, Dr Slaoui apologized “unreservedly to the employee concerned” and to his wife and family “for the pain this causes”.
“I am deeply sorry for any distress caused,” he said, adding that he would leave his professional responsibilities “to focus on my family”.
GSK said it received a letter accusing Dr Slaoui, 61, of sexual harassment and asked a law firm to investigate. The investigation confirmed the allegations, GSK said, adding that the investigation was continuing.
Emma Walmsley, Managing Director of GSK, sent a letter to employees Wednesday saying the company learned of the allegations in February. Neither she nor GSK’s board of directors provided details of the allegations.
“Dr. Slaoui’s behavior represents an abuse of his leadership position and violates our company policies, our values and our commitment to trust, ”she wrote.
“Protecting the woman who came forward and her privacy has been a key priority throughout this time,” she added. “This will continue. I respect and admire his courage and strength. I’ve spent many nights lately putting myself in his shoes.
Dr Slaoui came to GSK’s Operation Warp Speed, where he was in charge of vaccine development. He led the Trump administration’s vaccine acceleration efforts from May through January.
He has been criticized for owning shares in Moderna, maker of a coronavirus vaccine, and GSK, which was seeking a vaccine with Sanofi. The federal government has invested $ 2.1 billion in this latest effort.
Dr Slaoui finally agreed to give up his stock of Moderna but not of GSK. To circumvent ethical rules that would have prohibited him from owning this stock, the Trump administration appointed him as an entrepreneur.
After leaving administration, Dr Slaoui joined a new company, Centessa Pharmaceuticals, made up of ten biotech companies with $ 250 million from investors, as Scientific Director.
Source link