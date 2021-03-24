Moncef Slaoui, the former head of Operation Warp Speed, has been fired from a biotech company after allegations of sexual misconduct.

GlaxoSmithKline, the pharmaceutical company, said on Wednesday it had sacked Moncef Slaoui, the former head of Operation Warp Speed, from his post as chairman of Galvani Bioelectronics over allegations of sexual harassment and inappropriate conduct.

The company cited allegations by an employee about incidents at GSK several years ago. Decision to fire Dr Slaoui takes effect immediately, GSK said in a press release. GSK is the majority shareholder of Galvani Bioelectronics, a medical research company which is a joint venture with Verily Life Sciences.

In a statement released late Wednesday afternoon, Dr Slaoui apologized “unreservedly to the employee concerned” and to his wife and family “for the pain this causes”.

“I am deeply sorry for any distress caused,” he said, adding that he would leave his professional responsibilities “to focus on my family”.