Monarch butterflies down 26% in Mexican wintering grounds

MEXICO CITY (AP) – The number of monarch butterflies that have shown up at their winter staging areas in central Mexico has declined by about 26% this year, and four times as many trees have been lost due to the illegal logging, drought and other causes, making 2020 a bad year for butterflies.

The government commission for protected natural areas said the butterfly population covered only 2.1 hectares (5.2 acres) in 2020, up from 2.8 hectares (6.9 acres) the previous year and about a third of the 6.05 hectares (14.95 acres) detected in 2018..

Because monarchs cluster so densely in pines and firs, it’s easier to count them by area rather than by individuals.

Gloria Tavera, regional director of the Mexican Commission for National Protected Areas, attributed the decline to “extreme weather conditions”, loss of milkweed habitat in the United States and Canada on which butterflies depend and the deforestation in the wintering grounds of butterflies in Mexico. .

Illegal logging in the monarchs’ wintering rounds has grown to almost 13.4 hectares (33 acres), a huge increase from the 0.43 hectares (1 acre) lost to logging the last year.

Jorge Rickards of WWF’s environmental group acknowledged that the lost trees were a big blow, but said “logging is very localized” in three or four of the mountain communities that make up the butterfly reserve.

In addition, windstorms, drought and the felling of trees that had fallen victim to mountain pine beetles or diseases caused the loss of an additional 6.9 hectares (17 acres) on the reserve, bringing the total forest loss in 2020 at 20.65 hectares). This compares to an overall loss of about 5 hectares (12.3 acres) from all causes the previous year.

Tavera said the drought was affecting the butterflies themselves, as well as the pines and firs where the aggregates congregated to warm.

“The severe drought we are experiencing is having an effect,” Tavera said. “All the forests in the reserve are under water stress, the forests are dry.”

“Butterflies seek water on the lower slopes, near houses,” she noted.

Tavera also expressed concern over severe winter storms in Texas, which the butterflies will have to navigate – and feed and lay their eggs – on their way back to their northern summer homes in the coming months.

“It’s a cause for concern,” Tavera said, referring to whether monarchs will find enough food and habitat after the winter frost.

It was also a bad year for mountain farming communities who depend for part of their income on tourists visiting the reserves. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, visits have dropped from around 490,000 last year to just 80,000 during the 2020-2021 season.

It is not known whether the decline in tourism income has contributed to the increase in logging. Rickards said there has long been pressure on the region’s forests from people wanting to open up land to plant crops.

Felipe Martínez Meza, director of the butterfly reserve, said there have been attempts to plant avocado orchards – a hugely profitable crop for farmers in the region – in the buffer zones around the reserve.

The high mountain peaks where butterflies congregate in the trees are probably a little above the elevation where avocado trees like to grow, Martinez Meza said. But buffer zones offer protection and support to higher areas, and he said more needs to be done to tackle land use change.

Often, illegal logging is carried out by outsiders or organized gangs, not by the farming communities who technically own the land.

Millions of monarchs migrate from the United States and Canada each year to the forests west of the Mexican capital. Butterflies reached a low of just 0.67 hectares (1.66 acres) in 2013-14.

Habitat loss, particularly milkweed where monarchs lay their eggs, the use of pesticides and herbicides, as well as climate change, all pose threats to the species’ migration.

While there has been a lot of bad news for the butterflies – very few have shown up at some historic wintering sites like the Sierra Chincua – there has been the good news that a new wintering site has been discovered. nearby, on top of a mountain near the Lagunas de Zempoala protected area, near Mexico City.

Tavera said the wintering site had always been there, but was so difficult to reach that it was not discovered until earlier this month.