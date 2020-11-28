Mohsen Fakhrizadeh assassination: how the world reacted

Turkey describes the murder of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh as an “act of terrorism” while the EU calls it “criminal” and urges “maximum restraint”.

A senior Iranian nuclear physicist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, was murdered in an ambush near the Iranian capital Tehran on Friday.

Fakhrizadeh was shot “by terrorists” in his vehicle in Absard, a suburb in eastern Tehran, later succumbing to his wounds in what has been described as “martyr’s death,” according to Iran’s ministry of affairs. foreigners.

There was no claim of responsibility for the murder of Fakhrizadeh, who had long been suspected by Western and Israeli intelligence services of directing the country’s military nuclear program until its disbandment in the early 2000s.

But some have blamed Israel and the United States for the assassination, which threatens to escalate tensions between Tehran and Washington in the final days of Donald Trump’s presidency.

Here’s how the world has reacted to the murder of Fakhrizadeh so far:

Iran

Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Hosseini Khamenei said Iran’s top priority after the murder was “definitive punishment of the perpetrators and those who ordered it”, while President Hassan Rouhani accused Israel of being behind murder.

“Once again, the evil hands of global arrogance have been stained with the blood of the mercenary usurper Zionist regime,” Rouhani said in a statement.

The country’s foreign minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, also accused Israel of carrying out the attack.

Terrorists murdered a prominent Iranian scientist today. This cowardice – with serious indications of Israeli role – shows desperate warmongering by perpetrators Iran calls on the international community – and in particular the EU – to end their shameful double standard and to condemn this act of state terror. – Javad Zarif (@JZarif) November 27, 2020

European Union

A statement by a European Union spokesperson called Fakhrizadeh’s murder “a criminal act” which “goes against the principle of respect for human rights that the EU stands for”.

He also urged all parties to show “calm and maximum restraint”.

“In these uncertain times, it is more important than ever for all parties to remain calm and exercise maximum restraint in order to avoid an escalation which may not be in anyone’s best interests,” the statement said. .

Qatar

Qatar’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani condemned the assassination during a phone call with Zarif.

During the phone call, Sheikh Mohammed said that “such measures will only help fuel the fire further as the region and the international community seek ways to reduce tensions and return to the dialogue table. and diplomacy, ”according to QNA, the state news agency of Qatar.

He also offered Qatari condolences to the Iranian government and people and called for restraint.

Syria

Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad accused Israel and “those who supported it” of being behind Fakhrizadeh’s assassination, an act he said would only fuel more tensions in the region.

Mekdad was quoted by state media as telling the Iranian envoy to Damascus that Syria was convinced Iran would face what he called a “terrorist act”.

turkey

The speaker of the Turkish parliament called those responsible for the murder “terrorists”.

“The assassination of the Iranian scientist was an act of terrorism. Whether it was committed by an illegal or “legal” organization or a state makes no difference, “Mustafa Sentop said on Twitter.

The assassination of an Iranian scientist is an act of terrorism. Whether it is committed by an illegal or “legal” organization or a state makes no difference. Terrorism is still terrorism, anyone who commits an act of terrorism is a terrorist. We oppose the illegality in intl. arena. – Teacher. Dr. Mustafa Sentop (@Mustafa Sentop) November 28, 2020

Germany

Germany called for calm and said all parties should avoid taking steps that could lead to escalation.

“We call on all parties to avoid taking measures which could lead to a further escalation of the situation” which “we absolutely do not need at the moment,” said a spokesman for the German Foreign Ministry.

Venezuela

Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza condemned the attack on Twitter, calling the murder of the scientist a “terrorist attack”.