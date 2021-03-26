Modi’s visit to Bangladesh sparks violent protests

In front of the Baitul Mokarram mosque, hundreds of demonstrators gathered on Friday afternoon. Witnesses said the clashes began after a faction of protesters began to wave their shoes in contempt for Mr. Modi, and another group tried to stop them.

Local media said the protesters who tried to stop the shoe unrest aligned with Ms. Hasina’s ruling party, the Awami League. TV broadcasts showed protesters throwing stones at the police, who maintained a strong presence near the mosque. One channel reported that at least 40 people were injured in the clashes, including some journalists.

Abdul Mazid, a businessman, said he was trapped in the mosque after trying to escape when violence erupted during prayers. “I had a feeling something was going to happen. I am still inside the mosque, ”he said over the phone. “There is enormous violence, I can see from here.”

After Mr. Modi’s arrival, Ms. Hasina told an audience at a parade square in Dhaka that Bangladesh’s relations with India had reached a new high. “If we move forward hand in hand, the development of our people is inevitable,” she said.

While Mr. Modi’s trip is primarily focused on Bangladesh’s birthday celebrations, the visit also has political implications in India, where voting begins on Saturday in several state-level elections, including West Bengal, which borders Bangladesh.

In order to galvanize Hindu support in this battlefield state, Mr. Modi is to visit a Hindu temple outside Dhaka which is sacred to the community of Matua in West Bengal. The Matua sect’s vote could decide at least seven seats in a tight race for control of the state assembly.

In a tweet Thursday night ahead of his trip, Modi said the two countries share a vital relationship.