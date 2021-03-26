Modi’s visit to Bangladesh sparks violent protests
DHAKA, Bangladesh – At least four people were killed and dozens injured during violent protests in Bangladesh on Friday, sparked by the arrival of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to mark the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh’s independence.
The deaths occurred in the southeastern district of Chattogram, where students from a major Islamic school and members of an Islamist group clashed with police, officials said.
Alauddin Talukder, a police official, told reporters that five injured people were taken to a hospital in Chattogram and four died during treatment.
During Mr. Modi’s two-day visit, his first abroad since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, he will also commemorate the centenary of the birth of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the independence leader of Bangladesh whose daughter, Sheikh Hasina |, is now Prime Minister.
Ms. Hasina, who is viewed by India as a key partner in maintaining regional stability, greeted Mr. Modi at the airport Friday morning.
Critics in India and elsewhere have accused Mr. Modi’s Hindu nationalist party of fueling religious polarization in India and discrimination against minorities, especially Muslims. In recent weeks, protesters in predominantly Muslim Bangladesh have urged Mr. Modi not to visit him and have criticized Ms. Hasina for inviting him.
Bangladeshi media reported on Friday that members of an Islamist group attacked government buildings, including a police station, in the Hathazari neighborhood of Chattogram before the clashes that resulted in death.
Violence also erupted at the Baitul Mokarram Mosque in Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh, as rival groups of protesters clashed. Police officers used tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse the crowd, injuring dozens of people, officials and witnesses said.
Protesters also set fire to the offices of a railway station in the eastern district of Brahmanbaria, disrupting communications.
In front of the Baitul Mokarram mosque, hundreds of demonstrators gathered on Friday afternoon. Witnesses said the clashes began after a faction of protesters began to wave their shoes in contempt for Mr. Modi, and another group tried to stop them.
Local media said the protesters who tried to stop the shoe unrest aligned with Ms. Hasina’s ruling party, the Awami League. TV broadcasts showed protesters throwing stones at the police, who maintained a strong presence near the mosque. One channel reported that at least 40 people were injured in the clashes, including some journalists.
Abdul Mazid, a businessman, said he was trapped in the mosque after trying to escape when violence erupted during prayers. “I had a feeling something was going to happen. I am still inside the mosque, ”he said over the phone. “There is enormous violence, I can see from here.”
After Mr. Modi’s arrival, Ms. Hasina told an audience at a parade square in Dhaka that Bangladesh’s relations with India had reached a new high. “If we move forward hand in hand, the development of our people is inevitable,” she said.
While Mr. Modi’s trip is primarily focused on Bangladesh’s birthday celebrations, the visit also has political implications in India, where voting begins on Saturday in several state-level elections, including West Bengal, which borders Bangladesh.
In order to galvanize Hindu support in this battlefield state, Mr. Modi is to visit a Hindu temple outside Dhaka which is sacred to the community of Matua in West Bengal. The Matua sect’s vote could decide at least seven seats in a tight race for control of the state assembly.
In a tweet Thursday night ahead of his trip, Modi said the two countries share a vital relationship.
“Our partnership with Bangladesh is an important pillar of our neighborhood policy first, and we are committed to deepening and diversifying it further. We will continue to support Bangladesh’s remarkable development journey, under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, ”he said.