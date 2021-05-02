Modi’s party on the brink of losing key election, held under the cloud of Covid

And a regional party aligned with the BJP seemed firmly ahead in Pondicherry, a former French colony on the east coast of India that is now a territory controlled by the central government.

“Early trends indicate that Modi’s personal, confrontational and aggressive campaign in West Bengal has not yielded the desired results,” said Gilles Verniers, professor of political science at Ashoka University near New Delhi. “The BJP has failed to break into the south, which shows that nationalist rhetoric alone is not enough to broaden the base of the BJP.

Many Indians were amazed that these elections even took place. The country faces its biggest crisis in decades, with a second wave of coronavirus causing widespread illness and death. The hospitals are so full that people are dying on the streets.

The cremation grounds are working day and night, burning thousands of bodies. In New Delhi there is an acute shortage of medical oxygenand dozens of people died breathlessly in their hospital beds.

India reported around 400,000 new infections and nearly 3,700 deaths on Sunday, its highest daily toll to date. Experts say this is a considerable undercoverage and the real cost is much higher.

Mr Modi was due to meet with his health minister on Sunday to discuss the oxygen shortage and concerns that doctors and nurses are overwhelmed and exhausted. Indian officials announced on Saturday that the first batch of Russian vaccine, Sputnik V, had arrived, a boost to India’s declining vaccination campaign.

Critics criticized Mr. Modi’s handling of the crisis. His government ignored scientists’ warnings and his own Covid-19 task force did not meet for months. To signal India was open for business, Mr Modi himself declared an untimely victory over Covid in late January, during what turned out to be a mere lull in infections.