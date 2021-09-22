Moderna vs. Pfizer: both knockouts, but one seems to have the advantage

It was a constant refrain from federal health officials after the coronavirus vaccines were allowed: These hits are all equally effective.

This turned out to be wrong.

About 221 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine have been distributed so far in the United States, compared to about 150 million doses of Moderna’s vaccine. In half a dozen studies published in recent weeks, Moderna’s vaccine appeared to be more protective in the long term than the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Research published Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that the effectiveness of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against hospitalization increased from 91 percent to 77 percent after a period of four months following the second stroke. The Moderna vaccine showed no decline over the same period.

If the efficacy gap continues to widen, this may have implications for the booster debate. Federal agencies are this week assessing the need for a third injection of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for certain high-risk groups, including the elderly.