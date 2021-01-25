Moderna says vaccine still protects against virus variants

Moderna’s vaccine is effective against new variants of the coronavirus that have emerged in Britain and South Africa, the company said on Monday. But it appears to be less protective against the variant discovered in South Africa, so the company is developing a new form of vaccine that could be used as a booster shot against this virus.

“We’re doing it today to be ahead of the curve if we need to,” Moderna chief medical officer Dr Tal Zaks said in an interview. “I think it’s an insurance policy.”

He added: “I don’t know if we need it, and I hope not.”

Moderna reported the results of a study that used blood samples from eight people who had received two doses of the vaccine and two monkeys who had also been immunized.

The UK variant had no impact on the levels of neutralizing antibodies – the type that can turn off the virus – produced after vaccination. But with the South African form, there was a six-fold reduction in those levels.