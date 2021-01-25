Moderna says vaccine still protects against virus variants
Moderna’s vaccine is effective against new variants of the coronavirus that have emerged in Britain and South Africa, the company said on Monday. But it appears to be less protective against the variant discovered in South Africa, so the company is developing a new form of vaccine that could be used as a booster shot against this virus.
“We’re doing it today to be ahead of the curve if we need to,” Moderna chief medical officer Dr Tal Zaks said in an interview. “I think it’s an insurance policy.”
He added: “I don’t know if we need it, and I hope not.”
Moderna reported the results of a study that used blood samples from eight people who had received two doses of the vaccine and two monkeys who had also been immunized.
The UK variant had no impact on the levels of neutralizing antibodies – the type that can turn off the virus – produced after vaccination. But with the South African form, there was a six-fold reduction in those levels.
Even so, the company said, these antibodies “remain above levels that should be protective.”
Moderna collaborated on the study with the Vaccine Research Center of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, which is part of the National Institutes of Health.
The results have not yet been published or peer reviewed, but have been submitted to bioRxiv, which publishes preliminary studies online.
The company’s action is part of a race to control a shape-changing virus that has already wreaked havoc around the world and is now threatening to mutate in ways that will make the fight even more difficult.
Several new variants of the virus have emerged, with mutations that worry scientists. A form first detected in Britain is about twice as contagious as the virus identified in China a year ago, and researchers have started to suspect that it could also be deadlier.
Other variants with different mutations have appeared in South Africa and Brazil, and preliminary laboratory studies have suggested that these forms may have some degree of resistance to the immunity that people develop after healing from the infection. or after being inoculated with Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines.
The British variant has been found in at least 20 states, but the Brazilian and South African versions have not been detected in the United States.
Dr Zaks said the new version of the Moderna vaccine, intended for the South African variant, could be used as a booster if needed a year after people received the original vaccine.
The need for such a booster can be determined by blood tests to measure antibody levels or by observing the population of vaccinated people to see if they start to get sick from the new variant.
“We don’t have data on the Brazilian variant yet,” Dr Zaks said. “We expect that, if there is, it will be close to the South African one. This is the one with the most overlap. New strains will continue to emerge and we will continue to evaluate them.
Noting that Moderna took 42 days to produce the original vaccine, he said the company could make a new one “hopefully a little faster this time, but not by much.”
Discussions with regulators about what would be needed to bring a new version of the vaccine to the public were just beginning.
“This is the start,” Dr. Zaks said.
This developing story will be updated.
