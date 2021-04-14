World
Moderna says protection against its Covid-19 vaccine is still strong six months later – Times of India
NEW YORK: Moderna Inc said on Tuesday that his Covid-19 vaccine have consistently shown strong protection against disease six months after people received their second injection, with over 90 percent effectiveness against all cases of Covid-19 and over 95 percent against Covid-19 severe.
The vaccine maker, which will brief investors on the progress of its vaccines at an event on Wednesday, said the six-month follow-up to its initial late-stage vaccine study showed the vaccine’s efficacy remained consistent with its previous updates.
The company has also started testing new versions of the vaccine that target a new variant of the coronavirus, which was first identified in South Africa and is known as B.1.351.
He said both versions of the vaccine were being tested, including a multivalent vaccine that combines the newly designed vaccine with the previous one, increased titers of neutralizing antibodies against variants of concern in mice, with the multivalent providing the broadest level of immunity.
In March, the company began testing three approaches to boost the vaccine to protect against new variants.
Moderna’s vaccine is licensed or approved for use in over 40 countries. It uses messenger RNA (mRNA) technology, which contains instructions for human cells to make proteins that mimic part of the coronavirus.
The instructions stimulate the immune system to action, turning the body into a virus vaccine factory. No real virus is contained in vaccines.
The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said as of Monday it delivered around 132 million doses worldwide, including 117 million doses to the United States. The company said it was on track to deliver 300 million doses of the vaccine to the country by the end of July.
Moderna said its supply chain outside of the United States had been established about a quarter behind the U.S. supply chain and continued to accelerate.
The company said its average sales price in the United States in the first quarter was about $ 15.40 per dose, excluding a payment of about $ 1 billion from Biomedical Advanced Research and Development. Authority, which is part of the US Department of Health and Human Services.
Prices outside the United States ranged from $ 22 to $ 37 per dose, he said.
