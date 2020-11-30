World
Moderna requests vaccine authorization in US and Europe on Monday – Times of India
WASHINGTON: American company Moderna said it would file requests for authorization of his Covid-19 vaccine in United States and Europe on Monday, after full results confirmed an estimated high efficiency of 94.1 percent.
“Moderna plans today to apply for EUA (Emergency Use Authorization) to the US FDA (Food and Drug Administration),” Moderna said in a statement, adding that it “would also apply for conditional marketing authorization with European Medicines Agency (EMA). ”
