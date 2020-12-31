World
Moderna Covid-19 vaccine shows 94.1% efficacy in trial: study – Times of India
NEW DELHI: Results of the primary analysis of the ongoing phase 3 clinical trial on American biotechnology company ModernaCovid-19 vaccine revealed 94.1% cent efficiency therapeutics in preventing symptomatic infections and serious illnesses, according to a peer-reviewed study.
The study, published Wednesday in The New England Journal of Medicine, found that among more than 30,000 participants randomized to receive the vaccine or a placebo, 11 in the vaccine group developed symptomatic Covid-19 compared to 185 participants who received the placebo.
The researchers said this demonstrates 94.1% effectiveness in preventing symptomatic Covid-19, adding that cases of severe illness only occurred in participants who received the placebo.
“Our work continues. Over the next few months we will have more and more data to better define how this vaccine works, but the results so far show an efficacy of 94.1%. These numbers are convincing.” said Lindsey Baden, a disease specialist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in the United States where the trial took place.
“And, most importantly, the data suggests protection against serious illness, indicating that the vaccine may have an impact in preventing hospitalizations and deaths, at least in the first months after vaccination,” said Baden, co-investigator principal of the study, and principal author of the article.
The study recruited 30,420 adult participants at 99 sites in the United States, including more than 600 participants enrolled in Brigham.
Eligible participants were 18 years of age or older, with no known history of SARS-CoV-2 infection, and whose locations or circumstances put them at appreciable risk of infection and at high risk of Covid-19 serious, the researchers said.
They noted that the proportion of race and ethnicity in the trial was 79% White, 10% Black or African American, and 20% Hispanic or Latino participants.
Participants received their first injection between July 27 and October 23, followed by a second injection 28 days later.
Each injection, administered intramuscularly, had a volume of 0.5 milliliters (mL), containing 100 micrograms (µg) of mRNA-1273 vaccine or saline placebo.
In the placebo group, 185 participants developed symptomatic disease of Covid-19 while in the vaccine group, only 11 participants did.
In secondary analyzes, vaccine efficacy was similar in key interest groups, including those who already had antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 at the time of enrollment, and among those who were aged 65 years or older, the researchers said.
Thirty participants had severe Covid-19 – all in the placebo group, they said. They were closely monitored for adverse events in the weeks following their injection.
The researchers said that overall reactions to the vaccine were mild – about half of the recipients experienced fatigue, muscle pain, joint pain and headache, even more so after the second dose.
Baden said that while these results are encouraging, they are limited by the short duration of follow-up so far.
“Longer-term data from the ongoing study may allow us to more carefully assess vaccine efficacy in different groups, determine the impact on asymptomatic infection, understand when immunity wanes, and determine whether vaccines affect infectivity, ”she added.
