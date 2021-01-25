World

Moderna Covid 19 vaccine: Moderna claims Covid vaccine is effective against UK and South Africa variants | World News – Times of India

Photo of usama usama Send an email 11 hours ago
0 13 Less than a minute

WASHINGTON: American biotechnology company Modern On Monday, laboratory studies showed that its Covid-19 vaccine would remain protective against variants of the coronavirus first identified in the UK and South Africa.
“The study did not show any significant impact” on the level of neutralizing antibodies raised against the British variant, B.1.1.7.
A six-fold reduction in antibody levels was observed with the B.1.351 variant first seen in South Africa, but the levels are believed to remain above what is needed for protection against Covid- 19.

Source link

Photo of usama usama Send an email 11 hours ago
0 13 Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of usama

usama

Related Articles

What the Biden Administration’s First Appeal Says with South Korea’s Defense Secretary About Country Relations

4 hours ago

Canadian protesters renew efforts to end arms exports to Saudi Arabia

4 hours ago

Moderna says vaccine still protects against virus variants

5 hours ago

Coronavirus in Zimbabwe: Nick Mangwana apologizes for insulting “ medical killers ”

8 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button