Moderna Covid 19 vaccine: Moderna claims Covid vaccine is effective against UK and South Africa variants | World News – Times of India
WASHINGTON: American biotechnology company Modern On Monday, laboratory studies showed that its Covid-19 vaccine would remain protective against variants of the coronavirus first identified in the UK and South Africa.
“The study did not show any significant impact” on the level of neutralizing antibodies raised against the British variant, B.1.1.7.
A six-fold reduction in antibody levels was observed with the B.1.351 variant first seen in South Africa, but the levels are believed to remain above what is needed for protection against Covid- 19.
