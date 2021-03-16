Moderna begins testing the Covid vaccine in babies and young children.

Pharmaceutical company Moderna has launched a study that will test its Covid vaccine in children under 12, including babies as young as six months, the company said on Tuesday.

The study is expected to recruit 6,750 healthy children in the United States and Canada.

“There is a huge demand to learn more about childhood immunizations and what it does,” said Dr. David Wohl, medical director of the Immunization Clinic at the University of North Carolina, who does is not involved in the study.

In a separate study, Moderna is testing its vaccine on 3,000 children aged 12 to 17.

Many parents want protection for their children, and childhood immunizations should help produce the herd immunity seen as crucial to stopping the pandemic. The American Academy of Pediatrics has called for expanding vaccine trials to include children.

Each child in Moderna’s study will receive two injections, 28 days apart. The study will consist of two parts. In the first, children aged 2 to less than 12 years old can receive two doses of 50 or 100 micrograms each. Children under 2 years old can receive two injections of 25, 50 or 100 micrograms.