Moderna begins testing the Covid vaccine in babies and young children.
Pharmaceutical company Moderna has launched a study that will test its Covid vaccine in children under 12, including babies as young as six months, the company said on Tuesday.
The study is expected to recruit 6,750 healthy children in the United States and Canada.
“There is a huge demand to learn more about childhood immunizations and what it does,” said Dr. David Wohl, medical director of the Immunization Clinic at the University of North Carolina, who does is not involved in the study.
In a separate study, Moderna is testing its vaccine on 3,000 children aged 12 to 17.
Many parents want protection for their children, and childhood immunizations should help produce the herd immunity seen as crucial to stopping the pandemic. The American Academy of Pediatrics has called for expanding vaccine trials to include children.
Each child in Moderna’s study will receive two injections, 28 days apart. The study will consist of two parts. In the first, children aged 2 to less than 12 years old can receive two doses of 50 or 100 micrograms each. Children under 2 years old can receive two injections of 25, 50 or 100 micrograms.
In each group, the first inoculated children will receive the lower doses and will be monitored for reactions before subsequent participants receive higher doses.
Then the researchers will perform an interim analysis to determine which dose is the safest and most effective for each age group.
Children in the second part of the study will receive the doses selected by the analysis – or placebo injections consisting of salt water.
The children will be followed for a year, to look for side effects and measure antibody levels that will help researchers determine if the vaccine is working. Antibody levels will be the main indicator, but researchers will also look for coronavirus infections, with or without symptoms.
Dr Wohl said the study seemed well-designed and likely to be effective, but wondered why children need to be followed for only one year, while adults in Moderna’s study are followed for two. years. He also said he was somewhat surprised to see the vaccine being tested on children so young so early on.
“Should we first learn what is going on with older children before going to very young children?” Asked Dr. Wohl. Most young children don’t get very sick from Covid, he said, although some do develop severe inflammatory syndrome which can be life threatening.
Johnson & johnson also said he would test his coronavirus vaccine in babies and young children after testing it first in older children.
Pfizer-BioNTech is testing its vaccine in children ages 12-15 and has announced plans to move to younger groups; the product is already licensed for use in those 16 years and over in the United States.
Last month, AstraZeneca began testing its vaccine in Britain in children 6 years and older.
