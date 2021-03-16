World

Moderna announces start of Covid-19 vaccine trials for children – Times of India

WASHINGTON: American manufacturer Modern on Tuesday, said it had started Covid-19 vaccine trials for children aged 6 months to less than 12 years, with the intention of registering approximately 6,750 participants.
“We are happy to start this phase 2/3 to study mRNA-1273 in healthy children in the United States and Canada», Said CEO Stéphane Bancel in a press release.
“This pediatric study will help us assess the potential safety and immunogenicity of our Covid-19 vaccine candidate in this large, younger population.”

