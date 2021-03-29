Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines are very effective under real conditions at preventing infections, the CDC reported.

Coronavirus vaccines manufactured by Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech prove to be very effective prevention of symptomatic and asymptomatic infections under real conditions, federal health researchers reported Monday.

Consistent with clinical trial data, a two-dose regimen prevented 90 percent of infections two weeks after the second stroke. One dose prevented 80 percent of infections two weeks after vaccination.

There has been a debate over whether people who have been vaccinated can still get asymptomatic infections and pass the virus on to others. The study, conducted by researchers at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, suggests that transmission is extremely unlikely.

There are also concerns that the variants may make the vaccines less effective. The results of the study do not confirm this fear. Disturbing variants were circulating during the study period – from December 14, 2020 to March 13, 2021 – but the vaccines still provided potent protection.