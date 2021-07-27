Mobilize to meet the recovery needs of low-income countries in the event of a pandemic

Over-reliance on traditional activities such as agriculture has made all least developed countries (LDCs) extremely vulnerable to the economic shock caused by COVID-19. In the photo, a family farmer in Chad. Credit: UNICEF / Asselin

WASHINGTON DC, Jul 27 (IPS) – Low-income countries have been hit hard by the pandemic. Their significant financing needs can only increase as they face the crisis and its economic consequences.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved a sweeping support program that would expand their access to zero-interest financial assistance, while providing stronger guarantees against indebtedness they cannot handle.

For these efforts to be successful, economically stronger member countries will need to play their part.

A rapid and unprecedented response

The pandemic has dealt a severe blow to the economies of many low-income countries: output growth has stopped or been reversed, living standards have fallen, poverty has risen, and a decade of solid progress is now in place. threatened.

The IMF responded with unprecedented speed and scale. Financial assistance to 50 low-income countries reached $ 13 billion in 2020, compared to an average of $ 2 billion per year before the pandemic: a more than six-fold increase. It also provided $ 739 million in debt service relief in the form of grants to 29 of its poorest and most vulnerable members.

Three-quarters of new loans came from the Poverty Reduction and Growth Trust (PRGT) – the IMF’s vehicle for zero-interest loans to low-income countries. The lion’s share was in the form of emergency disbursements with limited conditionality to ensure transparent use of resources to meet pandemic-related needs.

As they entered the pandemic with limited financial means, IMF assistance was crucial for many low-income countries to support lives and livelihoods.

Large-scale reforms

Going forward, low-income countries will continue to need exceptional levels of external financial support as they recover from the pandemic, and will stimulate investments to build more resilient and inclusive economies.

In this context, the IMF approved a package of far-reaching reforms to the PRGT to enable it to better meet the financing needs of low-income countries over the coming years. These include:

Increased access to concessional finance for all low-income countries. The limits for normal access to PRGT resources have been raised by 45%.

Unlimited access to concessional finance for the poorest countries. Access to concessional finance will no longer be subject to maximum levels for the poorest countries with strong economic programs that meet the criteria for higher than normal access levels.

Maintain zero interest rates for all PRGT facilities. The interest rates on all PRGT loans, reviewed every two years, will be kept at zero until July 2023.

Strengthened safeguards to protect low-income countries from debt distress. High borrowing levels, even on concessional terms, can push countries into unsustainable debt positions; The IMF’s program design will pay increased attention to the debt levels of countries at risk.

With a difficult path to recovery ahead, we expect demand for IMF support to remain high. Total IMF loans to low-income countries are expected to reach around $ 48 billion during the pandemic and its immediate aftermath.

Outstanding PRGT loans could peak at $ 32 billion in 2025-2026 (graph, black line). However, there are significant uncertainties regarding the timing and strength of the economic recovery, and the possible demand for concessional support from the IMF (area shaded in blue).

But IMF loans will meet only a fraction of the external financing needs of low-income countries. Bilateral donors and multilateral development agencies must also step up their contribution, both through bilateral aid and support to IMF fundraising efforts.

Moreover, if low-income countries are to maintain sustainable debt levels, much of this financing will need to come from grants and highly concessional loans.

A two-step financing strategy

Along with improved access to finance, the IMF also approved a two-stage financing strategy to cover the cost of pandemic-related loans and ensure the financial sustainability of its concessional support.

In the first step, the Fund aims to mobilize an additional $ 18 billion in PRGT lending resources and $ 3.3 billion in new bilateral contributions for grant resources to enable the continuation of lending through the PRGT at interest rate. zero interest.

Donors will be offered various flexible mechanisms for providing grant resources. This will be complemented by the use of internal IMF resources of approximately $ 0.7 billion.

In the second stage of the strategy, in 2024/2025 – when the current economic uncertainties are expected to have subsided – the IMF will decide on the size of the PRGT and the associated long-term financing mechanisms. The use of existing and new SDRs should facilitate the financing effort.

The IMF continues to scale up its response to the unprecedented and persistent needs of low-income countries. The result is better access to finance and a long-term vision for its concessional loans. It also allowed donors to play their role.

The sums required may seem large, but the cost of doing nothing – paid for in human lives and livelihoods – will be much higher.

Christian Mumssen is Deputy Director of the IMF Finance Department; Sean nolan is deputy director of the IMF’s Strategy, Policy and Review Department.

Source: IMF Blog

