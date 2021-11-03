Mobilize the tools for investment in renewable energies in Seychelles

A wind farm in Port Victoria on the main island of Mahé in the Seychelles is contributing to the renewable energy transition of the small island state located in the east of the African continent. Credit: Commonwealth Secretariat

CANBERRA, Australia, Nov 03 (IPS) – Breaking the global dependence on fossil fuels and accelerating the global adoption of renewables will play a decisive role in reducing the threat of global warming to the survival of life on earth, according to experts. But turning the vision into reality will require unwavering political will and, above all, massive investments, which can no longer be assumed solely by aid and development partners.

It is a challenge that the Commonwealth Secretariat, the intergovernmental organization representing 54 Commonwealth countries, took over. She is now launching an initiative at the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow to strengthen the capacity of Small Island Developing States (SIDS) to attract major investors with compelling business cases.

The summit will be a key framework for leveraging ‘the toolbox in different partner work platforms, such as the Climate investment platform, increase collaboration between partners and lead joint action with SIDS on energy transition ahead of other key milestones in 2022 and beyond, including the Sustainable Energy Forum for All (SEforALL) in Rwanda and the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) to be held in 2022 and COP27 to be held in Africa, ”Alache Fisho, Commonwealth Secretariat Legal Adviser on Natural Resources in London, told IPS.

The SIDS Toolkit, a digital tool for governments, developed by the Commonwealth Secretariat and the international development organization, SEforALL, is currently being tested in Seychelles, an archipelago of 99,000 people, located in the Somali Sea to the east of the African continent.

Converting the country’s energy system to renewables is imperative for future stability and prosperity, as climate change threatens development gains. “The livelihoods of the islanders are threatened here by rising sea levels. What we are seeing is more coastal erosion, increased temperature rises and coral bleaching. We are also getting an increasing frequency of cyclones in the region, ”Tony Imaduwa, CEO of the Seychelles Energy Commission in the capital, Victoria, told IPS.

Commonwealth Secretary General Rt Hon Patricia Scotland QC paid an official visit to Seychelles in June 2018. Credit: Commonwealth Secretariat

In the Caribbean and Pacific Island countries too, air temperatures are getting warmer, weather patterns more unpredictable, as rising sea levels erode limited land, destroying crops and contaminating resources. in fresh water.

Last year, 80% of the world’s energy supply was still generated by fossil fuels and only 12% by renewable energies. This puts the world on track to a devastating temperature rise of 2.6 degrees Celsius by the turn of the century, says the International Energy Agency (IEA).

And the oil import bill, which comprises 95% of the primary energy in Seychelles, poses a huge tax burden on the government and its development goals. “It’s a drain on our foreign exchange reserves, our income, and there’s the whole volatile nature of the price. When the price goes up, costs go up, the cost of food goes up, services go up, the cost of electricity goes up, transportation goes up. There is also the risk associated with procurement, ”Imaduwa told IPS.

Seychelles has a human development ranking of 67 out of 189 countries, the second highest in the African region, and all citizens have access to electricity. But many other SIDS have much higher levels of energy poverty. In the pacific islands, about 70 percent of households do not have access to electricity.

It’s no surprise, then, that clean energy, which will be more affordable for islanders, is a national priority. The majority of SIDS are committed to achieving 100% renewable energy by 2030.

Renewable energies, ideal for stand-alone systems, are ideal for island nations where populations are often scattered over many islands separated by vast ocean areas. And the weather conditions are a big plus, especially for wind and solar power. Although clean energy only accounts for 5% of Seychelles’ energy mix, the momentum has started. The first wind farm was established near the nation’s capital, Victoria, in 2013, and more homes and businesses are installing rooftop solar panels.

But there are challenges in securing the large capital investment needed for a full conversion. In many cases, the lack of strong institutions, supportive regulatory frameworks and small energy markets limits the attractiveness of the energy sector in SIDS to the private sector and international financiers.

Seychelles is developing its clean energy sector and blue economy with the support of the Commonwealth and other partners. Credit: Commonwealth Secretariat

“Seychelles is no longer considered a least developed country; it is now an emerging economy. Thus, the government is slightly concerned that it will no longer be able to access concessional loans from multilateral development banks and that there are also fewer countries providing overseas development assistance to the country ”, Dr Kai Kim Chiang, The Seychelles Commonwealth Secretariat National Climate Finance Advisor, told IPS. “Seychelles is a small country, so they have a hard time attracting investors because it is a very small market here, and therefore the potential for return on investment is potentially quite low.”

However, approximately 4 trillion US dollars will need to be injected into clean energy growth by 2030, if global temperature rise is to be limited to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, reports the IEA. And 70% of that amount will have to be spent in developing and emerging countries.

To this end, the SIDS Toolkit enables governments to write investment-grade business cases. First, key data on Seychelles’ economic and energy situation, for example on employment, gross domestic product (GDP), utility cost of electricity and carbon emissions, are entered into the digital application. The toolkit then analyzes the data to provide a detailed cost-benefit analysis of development and transition scenarios and identifies the state’s main investment strengths. It also highlights areas where reforms are needed to build investor confidence, such as deficiencies in legal and institutional capacity.

“This will help formulate strategies to unlock investments in the energy sector in Seychelles, and this is something we are missing. We focus on a lot of plans, policies and implementation, but sometimes we struggle to bring them together and create a platform that allows us to say, OK, we have a plan, yes we want to invest in it. domain, but how do we do it, ”Imaduwa said.

The SIDS Toolkit is designed for a wide range of potential investors, including multilateral financial institutions and the private sector. However, Fisho stressed that private sector participation is “very important”, especially since many renewable energy technologies involve significant capital expenditure. “In addition, renewable energy technologies are evolving rapidly. The private sector can provide the funding and the expertise needed to deploy modern technologies, ”she said.

Despite the detrimental economic impact of the pandemic around the world over the past two years, Fisho advocates prioritizing spending for energy transition. “The pandemic has highlighted the need to switch to clean energy in SIDS to increase energy security and economic resilience. Investing in renewable energy is consistent with supporting better and more resilient economic development, thereby creating more sustainable green jobs and decent income opportunities for current and future generations, ”she said.

Follow @IPSNewsUNBureau

Follow IPS News UN Bureau on Instagram