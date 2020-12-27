Mobile roaming: what will happen to fees after Brexit?

Woman using smartphone in front of airplane

In June 2017, the European Union (EU) eliminated additional roaming charges on mobile phones when traveling to another EU country.

Roaming is when you use your mobile phone abroad.

Can I use my mobile in the EU?

As of 2017, UK consumers can, within reasonable limits, use the minutes, texts and data included in their mobile tariffs when traveling within the EU.

The same is true for consumers from other EU countries visiting the UK.

There are fair use limits, which means that you can use your mobile phone while traveling in another EU country, but you cannot, for example, obtain a mobile phone contract from the Greece and use it all year round in UK.

Before the rules changed, using a mobile phone in Europe was expensive, with cases of people returning from trips to find invoices for hundreds, if not thousands of books that lie ahead.

Will roaming charges come back?

After leaving the EU on January 31, 2020, the UK entered a transition period in which virtually all EU rules and regulations – including on mobile phone roaming – apply always.

The transition will end on December 31, 2020.

The United Kingdom commercial agreement with the EU does not say that the ban on additional roaming charges will continue.

He says the two sides will encourage operators to have “transparent and reasonable tariffs” for roaming.

Two women using their cell phones in France

This means that mobile operators will be able to implement roaming charges after the end of the transition period if they wish.

the government orientations says, “Check with your telephone company for any roaming charges you may receive from January 1, 2021.”

It has already adopted legislation that would offer certain guarantees to consumers:

A limit of £ 45 per month on the amount customers could be charged for mobile data use abroad before having to opt for further use

Obligation for customers to be informed when they have reached 80% and 100% of their data allowance

Operators should take “reasonable steps” to prevent customers from being charged for accidental roaming in Northern Ireland, which would happen if a phone in Northern Ireland were to jam on the mobile signal from the Republic of Ireland.

What are mobile businesses planning?

The story continues

Of course, just because operators might be allowed to reintroduce roaming charges don’t necessarily mean that they would.

The problem is that without the EU rules in place, the fees would depend on agreements between UK operators and their counterparts in EU countries.

While they may have such agreements in place to prevent fees from increasing immediately in early 2021, there can be no assurance that they would be able to maintain them indefinitely.

Three factors mean that there is a reasonable chance for UK operators to be able to continue offering inclusive roaming:

Bilateral agreements – for a UK operator to make an agreement with a French operator, for example, to allow inclusive roaming for UK customers visiting France and for French customers visiting the UK

Each EU country has more than one operator, so UK operators will have a choice of companies to deal with

Some UK operators are part of groups that also operate in EU countries.

Britain’s four main operators declined to comment on the specifics of the trade deals they have made with other operators, but said they have no plans to reintroduce roaming charges.

Three of them said it “already offers roaming at no additional cost to its customers in more than 70 destinations, including the United States, Australia and New Zealand. We will maintain this great customer advantage regardless. Brexit negotiations “.

Vodafone has said it has no plans to reintroduce roaming charges.

EE said: “Our customers benefit from inclusive roaming in Europe and beyond, and we have no intention of changing that depending on the outcome of Brexit. So our customers who go on vacation and travel in the EU will continue to benefit from inclusive roaming. “

And O2 said: “We are committed to providing our customers with exceptional connectivity and value when traveling outside of the UK. We currently have no plans to change our roaming services in Europe.”

Reality Check branding

What do you want BBC Reality Check to investigate? Get in touch

Learn more about Reality Check

Follow us on twitter