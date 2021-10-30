World

Mitigate climate risks, build resilience, says UN chief in message celebrating cities around the world

In his message for World Cities Day On Sunday, the UN chief called for renewed determination to face urban challenges, mitigate risks and forge lasting solutions.

This year’s theme focuses on “Adapting Cities for Climate Resilience”.

Innovation hubs

“Cities are poles of innovation and human ingenuity – and potential centers of transformative action to implement the Sustainable development goals (SDGs) and build a carbon-free, climate-resilient and socially just world ”, noted Mr. Guterres.

However, he noted that more than a billion people now live in informal settlements, 70% of whom are highly vulnerable to climate change.

Currently, only 9% of cities’ climate finance is allocated to adaptation and resilience, with cities in developing countries receiving far less than their richer counterparts.

Adapt and protect

Mr Guterres said that had to change and reiterated his long-standing call for half of all climate finance to go to adaptation.

“We need a people-centered and inclusive approach to planning, building and managing cities,” he added. “Resilient infrastructure, early warning systems and financial instruments to mitigate risk are essential tools as cities seek to adapt and protect the lives and livelihoods of their residents. ”

The UN chief said cities have been the epicenters of the COVID-19[female[feminine pandemic and are on the front lines of the climate crisis, but they can lead the way to better recover from the pandemic, reduce emissions and ensure a resilient future for billions of people.


