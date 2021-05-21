Missouri family seeks answers to death of 19-year-old black boy – Times of India

About 100 racial justice activists staged a protest march in Fredericktown, questioning the death of Derontae Martin. AP Photo

Derontae Martin was a mischievous and outgoing 19-year-old, a former football player and a “big kid” who looked after his friends and family.

Now his mother, grandmother and racial injustice campaigners are questioning the official account of how the young black man was shot at a prom night inside the countryside. Missouri house of a middle-aged white man with a history of bigoted social media posts. They do not believe the conclusions of a preliminary investigation indicating that he committed suicide in the attic of this house.

“It’s heartbreaking,” said Martin’s grandmother Kimberly Lotts. “He wasn’t a kid causing trouble, running around or beating people up, or stealing or stealing. He wasn’t that kind of kid. He was a very loving and fun child. He was a faithful, faithful friend of those he loved. ”

Martin’s family lived in the St. Louis area until about a decade ago, when they moved to Park Hills, a town of 8,500 in the Old Lead Belt, Missouri area about 97 kilometers southwest of Saint-Louis.

Although this part of Missouri is about 95% white, Martin was popular and happy, his relatives said. Ericka Lotts recalled how her son donned bunny ears during this year’s Easter service to amuse little children.

“He was just a big kid,” she said. “I told him all the time that he was 19, but inside he was about 12”.

In Central High School, Martin was a star defensive tackle who earned a scholarship to a small out-of-state college. He graduated in 2020, but had to raise his entrance exam score before he could go to college. Ericka Lotts said she spent the last year working at a Walmart store and restaurant.

Ericka Lotts recently bought a house in the St. Louis suburb of Ferguson, and Martin was living with her. But on the night of April 24, he was back in the Park Hills area. He went to a prom night at a house near the town of Fredericktown, Madison County, 27 miles south of Park Hills.

The house is owned by a man who on Facebook laughed at foreign accents and defended the Confederate flag. He recently posted a meme showing a hand spinning the finger. It reads: “Here are my excuses for being white.”

Because the man is not charged with a crime, the Associated Press does not name him. He doesn’t have a phone number listed.

Madison County Sheriff Katy McCutcheon declined to comment, but a brief press release said MPs and paramedics were called to the rural house at 3:01 a.m. on April 25. They found Martin in the attic, dead.

McCutcheon said an initial autopsy indicated Martin died from a self-inflicted gunshot to the head. His press release does not say who owns the gun or how Martin got it.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has been asked to review Madison County’s investigation and has approved the initial finding of suicide, although additional witnesses are still being sought, Patrol Sgt. Clark Parrott said.

The inquiry sparked widespread skepticism among racial injustice activists, around 100 of whom staged a protest march in Fredericktown last week. Reverend Darryl Gray, an activist leader in St. Louis, said counter-protesters threw two knots at protesters and shouted racist slurs. This area of ​​Missouri was home to Frank Ancona, a leader of the Missouri Ku Klux Klan who was gunned down by his wife in 2017.

Gray has said that despite the insults and threats, activists will not rest until the mysteries of Martin’s death are resolved.

“The whole point is that it was a suspicious death,” Gray said. “How and why did Derontae end up in the house at this party, and how did he get to the attic? At least… there is neglect here.”

Gray and Ericka Lotts met with Madison County District Attorney Dwight Robbins last week, who asked the Missouri attorney general’s office to investigate. A spokesman for Attorney General Eric Schmitt, a Republican running for the US senate , declined to say if the office would get involved.

Ericka Lotts wondered how Martin, who was right-handed, could shoot himself with a full cast on his broken right arm. She said she had heard several different accounts of what really happened and didn’t know what to believe.

“All I know is someone shot him,” Lotts said.