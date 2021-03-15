Mississippi opens vaccine eligibility to everyone starting Tuesday.

Mississippi will become the second state to open Covid-19 vaccinations to all of its adult residents, following a call from President Biden for all states to do so by May 1.

Alaska opened its vaccination doors last week to anyone 16 years of age or older who lives or works in the state. The change in Mississippi takes effect Tuesday.

“Take your pictures, friends,” Governor Tate Reeves announced on Twitter. “And let’s get back to normal!”

The pace of vaccinations in the United States has been steadily increasing as production increased, from well under a million vaccines per day on January 20, when Mr Biden took office, to around 2 , 4 million doses per day on average, according to a New York Times Database.

Mr. Biden’s team made key decisions which accelerated the manufacture and distribution of vaccines, but now the country faces the challenge of take all these blows in the arms. Mass vaccination sites across the country are opening up or increasing capacity, in part to respond to the influx of doses of Johnson & Johnson’s single-injection vaccine.