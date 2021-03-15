Mississippi opens vaccine eligibility to everyone starting Tuesday.
Mississippi will become the second state to open Covid-19 vaccinations to all of its adult residents, following a call from President Biden for all states to do so by May 1.
Alaska opened its vaccination doors last week to anyone 16 years of age or older who lives or works in the state. The change in Mississippi takes effect Tuesday.
“Take your pictures, friends,” Governor Tate Reeves announced on Twitter. “And let’s get back to normal!”
The pace of vaccinations in the United States has been steadily increasing as production increased, from well under a million vaccines per day on January 20, when Mr Biden took office, to around 2 , 4 million doses per day on average, according to a New York Times Database.
Mr. Biden’s team made key decisions which accelerated the manufacture and distribution of vaccines, but now the country faces the challenge of take all these blows in the arms. Mass vaccination sites across the country are opening up or increasing capacity, in part to respond to the influx of doses of Johnson & Johnson’s single-injection vaccine.
Although Mississippi lags most states in the share of its population vaccinated, it is doing better than all of its neighbors except Louisiana, according to a New York Times tracker. As of Sunday, about 20% of Mississippians received at least one vaccine and 11% were fully immunized.
The state had already opened eligibility further than most states, to cover all 50 years or more. Governor Reeves urged older residents to make an appointment as soon as possible.
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said her state would drop its eligibility restrictions by April 5, about a month before Mr Biden’s deadline. Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said his state would do so as well, tentatively opening vaccine eligibility to all adults on April 5.
“It will take some time for the vaccine to reach everyone who wants it, and I urge patience whenever possible,” Lamont said in A press release.
Officials in Washington, DC, said Monday they would do the same by May 1, allowing anyone 16 years of age or older living in the city to be vaccinated.
In New York City, where the minimum age was recently lowered to 60, the state will open three new mass vaccination sites on Long Island at the end of the week, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo said on Monday during an appearance. The sites will be located on university campuses in Old Westbury, Brentwood and Southampton.
More categories of workers facing the public will become eligible in New York on Wednesday, including government employees, construction service workers and employees of non-profit groups. Mr. Cuomo has yet to announce how and when the state will open eligibility to all adults.
About 92.6 million doses of the vaccine have been administered since Mr Biden’s inauguration, according to data released Monday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At the current rate, the country will pass 100 million doses under Mr Biden by the end of the week.