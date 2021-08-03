Missing Belarusian activist found hanged in Kiev park

Vitaly Shishov, who ran an NGO based in Kiev, was found hanged in a park in the Ukrainian capital, police said.

A Belarusian activist was found dead in a park near his home in Ukraine’s capital Kiev a day after his disappearance, police said.

Vitaly Shishov, who ran a Kiev-based organization helping Belarusians fleeing persecution, was reported missing by his partner on Monday after failing to return home after a run. He was not reachable on his cell phone.

“Belarusian citizen Vitaly Shishov, who disappeared yesterday in Kiev, was found hanged today in one of Kiev’s parks, not far from his place of residence,” Ukrainian police said in a statement on Tuesday.

Police say they have opened criminal proceedings for the suspected murder, but will investigate all possibilities, including murder disguised as suicide.

Ukraine, Poland and Lithuania have become havens for Belarusians in a crackdown on President Alexander Lukashenko following a contested election last year.

Belarusian authorities characterized the anti-government protesters as criminals or violent revolutionaries backed by the West and described the actions of law enforcement as adequate and necessary.

Shishov headed the Belarusian House in Ukraine (BDU) group, which helps Belarusians find housing, employment and legal advice, according to its website.

Friends of Shishov said he was followed by “strangers” while jogging recently, human rights organization Vyasna told Telegram.

BDU said on Monday that he was unable to contact Shishov and that he left his residence at 9:00 a.m. (06:00 GMT) and was supposed to be back an hour later.

Shishov’s death came as Belarusian athlete Krystsina Tsimanouskaya said over the weekend that she was forced to withdraw from the Tokyo Olympics and threatened with forced repatriation for criticizing her athletics federation.

The sprinter, who obtained a humanitarian visa from Poland on Monday, said she feared imprisonment if she returned to her country.

Her husband Arseny Zdanevich told AFP news agency on Monday that he had fled Belarus to Ukraine and that he hoped to join his wife “in the near future”.