Miss India wins Miss Universe held in Israel amid boycott calls

Harnaaz Sandhu of India has been crowned 70th Miss Universe, leading a group of some 80 contestants in a contest that has been hit by politics and the pandemic.

Former Miss Universe, Andrea Meza of Mexico, crowned her successor, a 21-year-old model, early Monday at the Israeli resort of Eilat on the Red Sea.

The contest took place in the middle of the night and ended at 5:00 a.m. (03:00 GMT) on Monday to accommodate prime time in the United States.

The competition included traditional displays of national costumes, swimwear, and a series of interview questions to test contestants’ public speaking skills. The top 10 showed intricately dazzling maxi dresses in gold, silver or bronze.

Sandhu performs in the national costume part of the Miss Universe pageant in Eilat, Israel [Ariel Schalit/AP]

Filipina Beatrice Luigi Gomez wore an asymmetrically cut dress with one sleeve, highlighting a new tattoo that she says “celebrates her femininity.”

Before Sandhu, two Indian women won the title of Miss Universe: Bollywood actresses Sushmita Sen in 1994 and Lara Dutta in 2000.

Boycott calls

The contest has also gained attention in recent weeks for other reasons, with several contestants defying pressure for a boycott in favor of the Palestinians.

A popular Palestinian-led boycott movement urged candidates to skip the event to protest the treatment of Palestinians.

The Palestinian Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel wrote: “We urge all participants to withdraw, to avoid complicity with Israel’s apartheid regime and its violation of Palestinian human rights.

The 80 candidates also included Miss Morocco Kawtar Benhalima and Miss Bahrain Manar Nadeem Deyani, whose Muslim-majority nations normalized their relations with Israel last year.

In the end, only Indonesia and Malaysia, countries that do not have diplomatic ties with Israel, did not send a representative, citing the global COVID-19 situation, not the human rights record. ‘Israel.

South Africa, which also strongly supports the Palestinian cause, withdrew his support for the representative of the country on her participation, citing “the atrocities committed by Israel against the Palestinians”.

The United Arab Emirates, which also normalized relations with Israel last year and where Prime Minister Naftali Bennett made a statement historical visit Sunday, also did not send a candidate.

But the UAE said it was “due to time constraints” in selecting their national winner.

“Colonialism, racism”

Contestants in the competition landed in Israel late last month and have since visited sites, sometimes facing criticism for cultural insensitivity.

During a stop in the Bedouin town of Rahat, contestants wore dresses with traditional Palestinian embroidery while rolling grape leaves – what Gomez tweeted was a “day in the life of a Bedouin.”

Bedouins are traditionally nomadic Palestinians who have long complained about discrimination in housing and education by the Israeli government.

“Colonialism, racism, cultural appropriation, patriarchy, whitewashing, all in one place,” tweeted Ines Abdel Razek of the Palestinian Institute for Public Diplomacy, a rights group.

In an interview last month, Meza urged contestants to leave politics out of the competition, saying the rally was meant to bring together women from different backgrounds.

“When you’re in there, you forget about politics, your religion,” she told the Associated Press at the time.

Sara Salansky, an official with Israel’s Tourism Ministry, said the country was selected to host the competition earlier this year due to the success of Israel’s coronavirus vaccination program.

South African Lalela Mswane, from left to right, Indian Harnaaz Sandhu and Paraguayan Nadia Ferreira climb into the top 3 in the Miss Universe pageant [Ariel Schalit/AP]

The competition suffered a last minute setback with the arrival of the Omicron variant, which forced Israel to close its borders to foreign tourists late last month.

Most of the Miss Universe candidates were already in the country before the new regulations came into effect. But those who came later were given special permission to enter, albeit with a mandatory 72-hour quarantine period.

Throughout the preparation for Sunday’s competition, all contestants were tested for the coronavirus every 48 hours and had to obey strict mask requirements.

Amid all the guarantees, French candidate Clémence Botino tested positive for COVID-19 shortly after arriving in Israel. After 10 days of quarantine, she was declared virus-free last week and allowed to join the competition.

Last year’s competition was delayed due to the pandemic before Meza was crowned in May this year for her shortened term.

Entrants in the contest, which was co-owned by Donald Trump before he became President of the United States, must be between the ages of 18 and 28 and must not be married or have children.