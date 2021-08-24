Mismatch, Israel quietly allows Jewish prayer on Temple Mount

Under the agreement, the Jordanian government retained administrative oversight of the Temple Mount, known to the Arabs as the Noble Sanctuary or the Aqsa Compound. The Aqsa Mosque and the Golden Dome of the Rock, a shrine that Muslim tradition considers the place where the Prophet Muhammad ascended to heaven, are located in its limestone plaza.

Israel has the overall security authority and maintains a small police station there.

The government officially allows non-Muslims to visit the site for several hours each morning provided they do not pray there. Although no Israeli law explicitly prohibits Jewish prayer there, Jewish visitors who attempt to pray there have historically been dismissed or reprimanded by police.

When this balance of power seemed to falter, it often led to violence.

When Ariel Sharon, former Israeli prime minister, go around the mountain in 2000, surrounded by hundreds of police officers, the provocation led to the Second Palestinian Intifada, or uplift.

When Israel briefly installed metal detectors at the gates of the mount in 2017, it led to troubles which left several dead and briefly threatened to spark another major uprising.

And when the Israeli police raided the compound several times last spring, contributed to tensions which led to an 11-day war with Hamas, the militant Islamist group in the Gaza Strip, as well as days of unrest in Israel.

Politics began to change during the tenure of Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving prime minister, who led coalitions of right-wing and religious parties. Rabbi Glick said police began allowing him and his allies to pray more openly on the mountain five years ago.