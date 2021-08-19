World
Misinterpreted warnings contributed to chaotic evacuation of Afghans – Times of India
WASHINGTON: The warnings were clear: the Afghan government would likely fall once the US troops withdraw. But intelligence agencies and ultimately President Joe Biden failed to understand how quickly this would happen, wasting weeks that could have been used for evacuations and triggering a foreign policy crisis.
Without feeling that the country could collapse so quickly, the administration overheard Afghan President Ashraf Ghani during his face-to-face meeting with Biden in June. Biden says Ghani urged him to halt any urgent evacuation of Americans, arguing that this would invite the Taliban moving faster – as it turned out they did anyway – and telling the Afghan army to give up.
It was a request Biden heeded, despite more than a decade of deeply rooted skepticism about the competence of the Afghan government and military, marred by widespread corruption and mismanagement.
Biden accused Ghani on Wednesday of having fled the country and Afghan forces to surrender so easily to the Taliban. He told ABC News he believes issues with the withdrawal are inevitable.
“The idea that somehow there is a way out of this without chaos ensuing, I don’t know how that happens,” he said.
US officials estimate that as many as 10,000 Americans remain in Afghanistan, and tens of thousands of Afghans who fought alongside or assisted the United States during nearly two decades of occupation are struggling to escape.
Biden’s assertion on Monday that some Afghans “still hopeful for their country” did not want to leave has been widely criticized. the State Department has a backlog of tens of thousands of visa applications from those who have tried for years to leave the country before the US withdrawal. That is now set for August 31, although Biden said on Wednesday the Americans would not be outdone.
While analysts have long warned that the Afghan government would be in grave danger without American support, they did not anticipate how quickly it would fall into the hands of the Taliban.
The mistake sparks instant criticism of what went wrong, current and former U.S. officials said, speaking only on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.
Just two weeks ago, intelligence agencies at briefings with lawmakers gave no warning that the Afghan government was facing an impending collapse, an official familiar with the briefings said.
A defense estimate that Kabul could be surrounded within 30 days – an assessment that was seen as pessimistic when it was reported last week – has turned out to be far too optimistic on the contrary. In just over a week, the Taliban invaded the country and entered Kabul without a fight. Ghani and his main collaborators fled.
Gen. Marc Milley, President of Joint Chiefs of Staff, insisted Wednesday that he had no indication of the speed of the Afghan collapse.
“There was nothing that I or anyone else saw that indicated a collapse of this army and this government, in 11 days,” he said.
A senior intelligence official said the agencies had identified the risk of a rapid collapse of the Afghan government and had become “more pessimistic” in the last months of the Afghan fighting season.
“Having said that, the Afghan government has collapsed even faster than expected,” the official said.
Analysts have for years warned that the US withdrawal will destabilize Afghan forces trained at great cost by the United States and still heavily dependent on US air power and intelligence gathering, current and former officials have said. The withdrawal would also risk damaging the morale of Afghan units which fought alongside US and coalition forces for two decades and would find themselves alone in the face of the Taliban’s resurgence.
A public threat assessment in April warned that Afghan forces “will find it difficult to keep the Taliban at bay if the coalition withdraws their support.”
An administration official said the intelligence community reported to the White House that a rapid military collapse after the withdrawal would be possible as the Taliban captured major provincial capitals. In fact, it happened a few days before the fall of Kabul.
And the anticipated danger was confined to Afghanistan itself. Analysts had also warned that new terrorist threats would likely emerge from the country if the Taliban seized power. According to a former official, an assessment predicted that a full-scale terrorist attack could be planned in Afghanistan within one to three years of the withdrawal.
Many blamed an intelligence failure for failing to anticipate the speed at which the Afghan government would collapse. Some current and former intelligence officers have backed down.
Marc Polymeropoulos, who served in the CIA for nearly three decades, said the intelligence community has always been clear amid a renewed emphasis on the erroneous 30-day deadline.
“Whether it’s six days or 30 days, I don’t think the CI ever made any optimistic predictions or chose at all,” he said.
But Chris Miller, who deployed to Afghanistan in 2001 and later served as the country’s top counterterrorism official and acting Defense Secretary under former President Donald Trump, called the speed missed. of “intelligence failure of cataclysmic proportions.”
“We have something fundamentally wrong with the way we conduct our intelligence assessments in our country,” he said. “It’s cultural and technological arrogance. It was so predictable how it was going to turn out. ”
Other elements of the US government were pushing Americans and others to leave months ago, with increasingly serious warnings, culminating in an urgent call from the State Department on August 7 to leave, proposing to provide funding for Americans to leave Afghanistan. .
Some US officials believe they may have accepted the leaked intelligence assessment that the Afghan government could keep Kabul for a month or more. Officials argue that these assessments were not made public and were only the best estimates. Despite all the attention paid to intelligence failures, officials say State Department warnings should have pushed most Americans out of Afghanistan weeks ago.
Now the United States is working with the Taliban to ensure safe passage for the Americans and Afghans who contributed to the 20-year war effort and are desperately trying to reach Kabul International Airport. As the Taliban take hold, the State Department said it could not guarantee them safe passage to the airport.
