‘Miserly men’ adopt dating etiquette in Nigeria

The women of Nigeria are careful – the men are in revolt.

They will no longer pay for lavish dates; they will no longer give expensive gifts; they will no longer hand over money on demand.

At least that’s according to the Stingy Men Association nationwide.

It’s a fictional creation – a light-hearted social media response that emerged earlier this year to some male concerns about the cost of dating.

“Men should not be seen as spending machines, we also want to be pampered” “, Source: Fred Itua, Description of Source: Journalist in Lagos, Image: Fred Itua

“It’s hard being a man in Nigeria, there is too much pressure on us,” Lagos-based journalist Fred Itua, 35, told the BBC.

“Everyone expects so much from you. Men shouldn’t be seen as spending machines, we also want to be pampered.”

Another man echoed this, saying on Facebook that he felt he didn’t get the recognition he deserved for the money he spent on dates: “The most generous guys are seen as objects to handle, use and disrespect for their generosity. “

The buzz that the Stingy Men Association generated on social media gave way to an app, which allowed those who downloaded it to design their own ID cards. It got over 50,000 downloads in a matter of days.

Men can create and upload their own membership card to the Stingy Men Association

“Members” were also required to take an oath to give “shishi” (Nigerian slang for “nothing”) to women.

But some women were skeptical that the men could stick to their guns – a view summarized in a tweet showing a photo of the actress in a minidress along with the words: “I dressed like this at his house and he denounced his membership in the Stingy Men Association. “

But like a lot of comedy, this was really about something very serious: how young Nigerian men and women should treat each other in a relationship.

Dating in Nigeria can be an expensive business.

‘I had to pay a bill with my watch’

Some young women seem to expect men to take care of all their needs, which don’t come cheap.

They could demand the latest gadgets, the latest fashions, and the best makeup, making someone hundreds or even thousands of dollars.

Their date also has to pay for night outings, which can lead to hidden charges. In a context where many men in Nigeria are not making a lot of money, there is a lot of pressure.

“When I was single I took a lady on a date and budgeted for both of us,” Mr. Itua said.

“But she came with her friend and they ate meals that I couldn’t afford. She didn’t offer to split the bill, so I had to ditch my wristwatch to balance the charge. She even refused to go out with me afterwards.

He felt used up, but this wait for a follow-up date reveals something about the dynamics of a romantic relationship where money is involved.

“Usually their intention to date is for their own sexual benefit. Women ask for money and gifts as a reward so they don’t feel used up,” “Source: Amarachi Kanu, Source Description: Creator fashion, Image: Close-up of a couple holding hands

For some men there may also be a sexual expectation and women also feel this pressure.

“Most young men approach women with what they can offer financially,” says 38-year-old Nigerian fashion designer Amarachi Kanu.

“Usually their intention to date is for their own sexual benefit.

“Women ask for money and gifts as a reward for not feeling used.”

Ms. Kanu accuses men of perpetuating traditional ideas of female dependency.

“In many countries it is not strange to see a woman pay her bills on a date, but in Nigeria men make women believe that they have to pay everything.”

She says she struggled to have a relationship when she insisted on paying her way.

“I’ve never had an ex-ex who paid my bills because I’ve always been an independent woman.

“It made it difficult for me to stay in a relationship long before I got married.”

“No one should base their relationship on a transaction,” she adds.

‘Unspoken rules’

Psychologist Ann Uramu, in her mid-20s, is single and has frequent dates.

But it is not bound by unwritten rules.

“Most of the time when I go on dates and the guy wants to pay, I let him, but I make sure I pay on the next outing,” she says.

“I always define my values ​​at the start of a relationship and I don’t date people who don’t have the same understanding with me” “, Source: Ann Uramu, Description from source: Psychologist, Image: Ann Uramu

“I always define my values ​​at the start of a relationship and I don’t date people who don’t have the same understanding with me.

“I’m a Christian, so I only believe in sex in marriage. I don’t allow anyone to spend too much on me. ”

As Nigerians exit the social media trend of the Stingy Men Association, Ms Uramu suggests that relationships should be based on pure affection.

“Love should be the key to an ideal relationship, where partners put each other first and nothing else matters. Love is not selfish, so both parties should respect and support each other. “

Ms. Kanu agrees that it should be a true partnership where “money and sex shouldn’t be the only things on offer”.

Parents also have the responsibility to change attitudes and “train their children to see things differently. The reorientation must start at home,” says the fashion designer.

It could take a while, however, but things are changing.

“There are strong and hard-working women now. So many women take care of themselves financially and even support their men, ”she says.

“So not all women wait for men to pay their bills.”