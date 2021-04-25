Minority lawmakers feel moment to pass ‘bold’ legislation – Times of India

State Representative Hilda Santiago, D-Meriden, left, chats with Representative Larry Butler, D-Waterbury, right, during a session at the State Capitol. AP Photo

In July after George floyd was killed in Minneapolis, black and Latino members of the Connecticut General Assembly worked to enact sweeping changes to policing in the state, and since then have continued to flex their collective muscles.

Swearing this was ‘just the start’, lawmakers turned to other long-standing issues affecting communities of color, insisting that any new recreational marijuana program will benefit those most affected. through the war on drugs, to fight against the impact of racism on the public health disparities that have been highlighted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We pretty much said that no bill will pass if it is not fair to communities of color. We pretty much said, ‘This is our mantra,'” the representative said. Geraldo Reyes, Democrat and chair of the influential Black and Puerto Rican caucus. , which has a record 32 members this year in the 151 members of the Connecticut General Assembly.

They led the passage of a bill in March making it illegal to discriminate against a person because of their hairstyle, with lawmakers recalling during emotional debates on the ground the indignity they and their loved ones have. felt for wearing their natural hair to work or school. Democratic Governor Ned Lamont signed it.

In state legislatures across the country, minority lawmakers and their allies are seizing the nation’s racial injustice account to insist that fairness be factored into a series of laws. And many urge their colleagues to be bold.

“If we don’t do it now, we never will,” said Sen. Doug McCrory of the state of Connecticut, Hartford, a black lawmaker who called for an end to “Novocain” legislation: anesthetics and incrementals that don’t. make major improvements for people of color in housing, economic opportunities, education and more.

A similar sentiment was echoed in California, where the first black lawmakers to head the Legislative Assembly’s two public safety committees vowed to bring about “radical change” to improve the treatment of blacks and Latinos by the forces. of the order.

“We can now focus like a laser on making sure our communities don’t continue to be oppressed,” said MP Reggie Jones-Sawyer, a Democrat from Los Angeles.

This push comes as lawmakers of color increase in number and political influence in some states, giving them a greater capacity to push forward legislation as ambitious as their constituents demand.

In a recent testimony, Vanessa Monique Liles of Bridgeport, Connecticut’s largest city, urged state lawmakers to pass legislation declaring racism a public health crisis and creating a new state commission on racial equity and public health.

“As a black woman, I personally experience the effect of systemic racism on a daily basis, but for the low income social housing community it is more important because there are multiple systems weighing on their lives,” she declared.

Liles is part of a popular group of social housing residents who, she says, live in “environmentally damaged” areas with poor clinics and schools “because of this cyclical oppression resulting from racism.”

In Connecticut, there are more racial minorities in legislative leadership positions than ever in recent memory, including House Majority Leader Jason Rojas, the first Hispanic person to hold one of the most senior positions. important.

According to the National Association of Elected and Appointed Latin American Representatives or NALEO, the number of legislators from Latin American states has increased from 197 members in 2001 to 332 in 2021. NALEO has also identified Latino legislators in legislative leadership positions. leading in nine states. Meanwhile, there are currently 752 black legislators in state and territory legislatures, according to the National Black Caucus of State Legislators.

Lawmakers in other states, including Minnesota, Ohio and Pennsylvania, say they too see an opportunity to push forward on equity-related proposals that have been blocked in the past.

Minnesota State Representative Fue Lee, a Hmong-American Democrat who represents part of Minneapolis, the city where Floyd was killed, said his legislature would not have been able to push through sweeping reforms the police last year, including a strangulation ban. but in extreme circumstances, without the efforts of the Peoples of Color and Indigenous Caucus (POCI).

“We look at the public investment that we make and some of the policies through the prism of racial equity to make sure that whatever money or legislative policy that goes through the legislature has to be reflected in the racial equity impact it will have on the rest of Minnesotans, ”said Lee, who chairs the State Capital Investment Committee which oversees a budget of around $ 1 billion.

Even as black, Latino and Asian lawmakers rise to leadership positions in democratic-leaning states, some politically red states are considering bills that could limit voter turnout.

In Georgia, where Republicans control the legislature, Democratic lawmakers of color have failed to prevent passage of a contentious election law that adds a photo ID requirement for postal voting and cuts time available to people to request a postal vote, among other things. provisions. This is part of a tide of GOP-sponsored election bills introduced in the country’s legislatures after the former Republican president Donald trump falsely claimed there was widespread electoral fraud.

While Georgia Republicans argued the law was needed to restore voter confidence, critics said it would make it harder for people to vote, especially black voters and other minorities.

Democratic State Senate Minority Leader Gloria Butler said the new law overshadowed legislative achievements made in 2021, such as the repeal of Georgia’s law on arresting citizens. The bill was passed just over a year after the fatal shooting of a black man, Ahmaud Arbery, who was chased and killed by white men who said they suspected him of a crime.

“It’s hard not to think that with this great progress we are not taking one step forward and two back,” Butler said on the closing day of the legislative session last month.

Arturo Vargas, CEO of the NALEO Education Fund, said he believed the voting legislation passed in Georgia and similar proposals being considered in other Republican-leaning states reflected an attempt to limit the growing influence of lawmakers in minority states .

“At some point there will be more Latinos, Latinas and African Americans in leadership roles, and I think what the status quo wants to do is delay it as much as possible,” he said. -he says. “And that is exactly, in my opinion, the point of some of these changes in electoral practices that legislatures are making across the country.”

Not all state legislators of color support these efforts to promote racial fairness through state laws. In Connecticut, Republican Kimberly Fiorello, of Asian descent, recently questioned language referring to addressing racial and gender disparities in a bill legalizing adult cannabis use.

“I understand the desire to legalize marijuana. But that kind of language, I don’t know if that’s the role of government. I don’t know how. We will always have disparities in the world,” she said. declared at a virtual committee meeting.

But renewed scrutiny of deadly police shootings, coupled with mass protests, has prompted more lawmakers to tackle fairness issues, the former Nebraska senator and politician in the National Black Caucus of State Legislators, said. said Tanya Cook.

“They can say there is no systemic racism, but they sound like an idiot,” Cook said. “I think the people who have seen George Floyd get killed and Breonna Taylor and all the uprising that we have seen over the last year, with the participation of people of all ages and colors, have increased the uptake. aware that, ‘Hey, maybe I thought things had changed with Barack obama , but this is clearly not the case. ‘”