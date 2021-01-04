Mining giant Rio Tinto faces environmental and human rights complaint in Papua New Guinea

Contamination of rivers and streams by mining waste near the Panguna copper mine in the Autonomous Region of Bougainville, Papua New Guinea. Credit: Catherine Wilson

CANBERRA, Australia, Jan. 4 (IPS) – Local communities near the abandoned Panguna copper mine have taken decisive action to hold global mining multinational Rio Tinto accountable for alleged human rights violations and the environment during mine operations between 1972 and 1989.

The mine operated in the mountains of central Bougainville in Papua New Guinea until 1989.

The complaint of 156 residents was filed with the Australian government in September by Australian Center for Human Rights Law and subsequently accepted in November, paving the way for a non-judicial mediation process.

“We and the communities we work with have entered into a formal conciliation process with Rio Tinto facilitated by the Australian national contact point of the OECD and discussions with the company will begin very soon,” Keren Adams, Legal Director of the OECD. Human Rights Law Center in Melbourne, told IPS.

Rio Tinto was the majority owner of the Panguna mine through its operating company, Bougainville Copper Ltd, with a 53.8% stake. However, 17 years after production began in 1972, the anger of indigenous landowners over contaminated rivers and streams, the devastation of customary lands and the inequity in the distribution of profits and profits from the land. The mining company sparked an armed rebellion in 1989. After the destruction of the mine’s power supply by sabotage, Rio Tinto fled Bougainville Island and the site became abandoned during the decade-long civil war that followed. .

The mine area, which is still controlled by the Mekamui Tribal Unity Government, comprising former rebel leaders, has not been decommissioned and the environmental legacy of its former operations has never been addressed.

Now according to the complaint, “Copper pollution from the mine pit and tailings continues to flow into local rivers… The Jaba-Kawerong River valley downstream from the mine looks like a lunar landscape with vast mounds of tailings. gray tailings and rocks extending nearly 40 km downstream to the coast. The dikes built when the mine was in operation are now collapsing, threatening neighboring villages.

Eviscerated mining machinery and infrastructure are scattered around the Panguna mine site in the mountains of central Bougainville, an autonomous region of Papua New Guinea. Credit: Catherine Wilson / IPS

There are other claims that contamination of waterways and land causes long-term health problems among the indigenous population, such as skin diseases, diarrhea, respiratory diseases. and complications of pregnancy.

Helen Hakena, director of the Leitana Nehan Women’s Development Agency in Buka, the main town of Bougainville, fully supports the measures taken by her fellow islanders.

“He’s long overdue. This is going to be very important because it is the big problem that caused the Bougainville conflict. This will end the grievances that have caused so much suffering to our people, ”Hakena told IPS.

The civil war in Bougainville, triggered by the uprising of the mine, left 15,000 to 20,000 dead.

Residents of Bougainville believe Rio Tinto violated the OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises by failing both to take measures to mitigate foreseeable environmental, health and safety impacts at the mine and to respect the human rights of communities affected by its extractive activities. The Human Rights Law Center states that “mine pollution continues to undermine almost all of the economic, social and cultural rights of these indigenous communities, including their rights to food, water, health, housing and an adequate standard of living ”.

“While we do not fully accept the allegations of the complaint, we are aware of the deterioration of mining infrastructure at the site and in the surrounding areas and recognize that there are environmental and human rights considerations.” Rio Tinto responded in a public statement.

“Accepting the ‘good offices’ of the AusNCP shows that we take this complaint seriously and remain ready to engage in discussions with the communities that filed the complaint, with other affected communities around the Panguna mine site and other parties concerned, such as Bougainville Copper Ltd, the Autonomous Government of Bougainville and the Government of PNG, ”the statement continued.

In 2016, Rio Tinto sold its stake in Bougainville Copper Ltd, the operating company, and its shares were acquired by the governments of PNG and Bougainville. Simultaneously, the corporate giant announced that it was rejecting the company’s responsibility for any environmental impact or damage.

Copper and gold from the Panguna mine await a political settlement before mining can resume. Credit: Catherine Wilson / IPS

Mineral exploration at Bougainville in the 1960s, followed by the construction of the Panguna open pit copper mine, took place when the island region was under Australian administration. It would subsequently become a massive source of internal revenue for Papua New Guinea, which gained independence in 1975. During its lifetime, the Panguna mine generated around $ 2 billion in revenue and accounted for 44 percent of the country’s exports.

The mining agreement negotiated between the Australian government and Conzinc Rio Tinto Australia in the 1960s did not provide for any significant environmental regulations or company liability for the rehabilitation of areas affected by mining.

There has been no final environmental assessment of the Panguna site since it was forced to close. However, around 300,000 tonnes of ore and water were excavated every day at the mine. In 1989, an independent report by Applied Geology Associates in New Zealand noted that significant amounts of copper and other heavy metals were leached from the mine and waste rock dumps and were flowing into the Kawerong River. Today, the water in some rivers and streams in the mine area is luminescent blue, a sign of copper contamination.

The action of the inhabitants of Bougainville comes at the end of a difficult year for Rio Tinto. He is still reeling from the revelations earlier this year than his operations destroyed indigenous sacred sites of historical significance, estimated to be 46,000 years old, near its iron ore mine in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The CEO of the company, Jean-Sébastien Jacques, subsequently resigned.

Nonetheless, Adams is optimistic about the corporate giant’s willingness to engage with stakeholders in Bougainville and PNG.

“As a first step, we hope that this non-judicial process will help facilitate discussions to explore whether Rio Tinto will make these commitments to deal with the impacts of its operations. Otherwise, communities will ask the Australian national contact point for the OECD to investigate the complaint and determine whether Rio Tinto violated its human rights and environmental obligations, ”Human Rights legal director said. Law Center. A full investigation, if necessary, could take up to a year.

Ultimately, islanders are looking for specific results. These include Rio Tinto’s serious engagement with them to identify solutions to pressing environmental and human rights issues; funding for an independent assessment of the impact of the mine on the environment and human rights; and contributions to a substantial fund managed independently to enable long-term rehabilitation programs.

Other, Australia’s Human Rights Law Center predicts that “given the limited resources of the governments of PNG and Bougainville, it is almost inevitable that if no action is taken by Rio Tinto, the environmental damage currently caused by tailings tailings will continue and worsen.”

