Min Aung Hlaing: Myanmar military junta plans to investigate last year’s elections | World News – Times of India
YANGON, MYANMAR: MyanmarThe new head of government said the military government installed after Monday’s coup plans to investigate suspected fraud in last year’s election and will also prioritize the Covid-19 outbreak and economy, a state newspaper reported on Wednesday.
Main general Min Aung Hlaing announced the move on Tuesday at the first meeting of his new government in the capital, state newspaper Global New Light of Myanmar said.
The army has said one of its reasons for ousting elected officials civil government of Aung San Suu Kyi It was because he failed to properly investigate his allegations of widespread election irregularities. The state union election commission said four days before the military takeover there were no significant issues with the vote.
The army announced that it would hold power under a state of emergency for a year, then hold elections in which the winner would take power.
In the November 2020 elections, Suu Kyi’s party won 396 of the 476 seats contested in the lower and upper houses of parliament. The main opposition party, the Army-backed Union Solidarity and Development Party, won just 33 seats.
The military, known as Tatmadaw, is automatically given 25% of the seats in Combined Houses under the 2008 Constitution drafted under a previous military government.
The state newspaper reported that Min Aung Hlaing told cabinet members that a new trade union election commission, with what he described as independent and impartial staff, “would examine voting data to find correct results. , and action would be taken in the process accordingly. ” He said the voters’ lists would be scrutinized based on family household records.
Min Aung Hlaing also said that the Covid-19 containment measures taken by Suu Kyi’s government would be maintained.
Myanmar has confirmed more than 140,600 cases, including 3,100 deaths. Its health care infrastructure is one of the weakest in Asia, according to UN surveys.
The general also called for measures to stimulate the economy affected by Covid-19, in particular the agricultural sector on which the 70% of the population who live in rural areas depend.
Suu Kyi and other senior officials from his National League for Democracy party who served in the government remain in custody after being arrested on Monday, along with an unknown number of lower-ranking officials and political activists across the country. country.
A statement issued Wednesday on behalf of members of Suu Kyi’s party leadership said authorities began raiding party offices in Mandalay and other states and areas on Tuesday and seized documents and computers. portable.
Party spokesman Kyi Toe’s Facebook page statement said locks had been broken in several offices. He denounced the raids as illegal and demanded that they stop.
The NLD called for non-violent resistance to the military takeover.
On Tuesday evening, dozens of people in Yangon, Myanmar’s largest city, honked their horns and banged on pots and pans during a loud protest launched by activists. They included cries wishing Suu Kyi good health and calling for freedom.
Army supporters also staged protests, drawing up to 3,000 people to a rally on Tuesday.
The takeover presents a test for the international community. US President Joe Biden called the military’s actions “direct attacks on the country’s transition to democracy and the rule of law” and threatened further sanctions. The UN Security Council held an emergency meeting on Tuesday but took no action.
Foreign ministers of the Group of Seven Major Industrialized Countries issued a statement on Wednesday calling for the release of Suu Kyi and others, the end of the state of emergency and the restoration of power to the democratically elected government. He also expressed concern over information restrictions, an apparent reference to cuts to phone and internet service on Monday.
“We support the people of Myanmar who want to see a democratic future,” he said. The group includes the United States. Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and United Kingdom, as well as the European Union.
The takeover marked a shocking fall from power for Suu Kyi, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate who had lived under house arrest for years as she tried to push her country towards democracy, then became its leader. de facto after his party won the 2015 election.
Suu Kyi had been a fierce critic of the military during her years in detention. But after her transition from democracy icon to politician, she worked with the generals, who, despite the election allowed, maintained control of key ministries and guaranteed themselves enough seats in parliament to have a right to vote. veto over any constitutional change.
