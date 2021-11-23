World
milwaukee: Wisconsin parade attack suspect to appear in court as prosecutor prepares charges – Times of India
WAUKESHA: Motorist accused of attack at traditional Christmas parade that killed five people and injured at least 48 near Milwaukee was due to face criminal charges on Tuesday in his first court appearance since the weekend’s rampage.
Darrell streams, 39, was due in Waukesha County Circuit Court at 4 p.m. CST (2200 GMT) after authorities said he deliberately drove an SUV through police barricades on Sunday and into the annual Waukesha Town Parade, around 20 miles (32 km) west of Milwaukee.
Waukesha Police Chief Daniel Thompson said Monday his department would refer five counts of first degree manslaughter to prosecutors and additional charges could be laid later as the investigation progresses.
But the website for Waukesha County Prosecutor Sue Opper said on Tuesday her office was still deciding what charges to lay against Brooks, a Milwaukee resident arrested near the scene of the carnage shortly after.
Police ruled out terrorism as a motive and said Brooks, who was out on bail for a domestic violence case, acted alone.
Police were not chasing Brooks when he drove his car on the parade route, but an officer fired in an attempt to stop the sport utility vehicle, Thompson said.
The injured included at least 18 children who sustained facial grazes, fractures and serious head injuries and were taken to the Wisconsin Children’s Hospital in Milwaukee. Six were listed in critical condition, officials said. At least two of the children have since been released from the hospital.
The five victims, aged 52 to 81, included members of the “Milwaukee Dancing Grannies” parade group.
“Our hearts are heavy with the loss of our grandmas and our volunteers,” the group said on Facebook on Tuesday, adding that some of the injured members were in stable condition and another had been released from a hospital.
The incident caught the president’s attention Joe biden, who called the attack “horrible”, and the Pope Francis. The Vatican sent a message of condolence to the Roman Catholic Bishop of Milwaukee on Tuesday.
“The Pope” congratulates the souls of those who have died at the loving mercy of Almighty God and implores the divine gifts of healing and consolation for the wounded and the bereaved, “the message reads.
At one of the many vigils and services on Monday, Jeremy Wittig, 39, an information technology professional, said: “Waukesha is strong. That’s why we are here.”
Video of the incident posted to social media showed a red SUV racing along the parade route and then into the procession, appearing to run over more than a dozen people before passers-by rushed from the sidewalks to help.
“I have seen children being run over,” Brian Hoffman, 33, a Waukesha resident said Monday. “I am still totally shocked.”
Brooks was last released after posting a $ 1,000 cash bond on November 11, an amount the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s office called “inappropriate given the nature of the recent charges” against him.
Brooks was charged Nov. 5 with obstructing an officer, assault and battery, reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct and felony bail in a domestic violence case, prosecutors and court records show. State.
Shortly before Sunday’s attack on the parade, police received a domestic disturbance complaint involving Brooks and a knife, Thompson said.
