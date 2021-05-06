Milva, red-haired Italian diva with many artistic shades, dies at 81

ROME – Milva, whose charisma, warm voice and flaming red hair made her one of Italy’s most recognizable divas from the 60s to the 80s, died on April 23 in a hospital in Milan. She was 81 years old.

Her daughter, Martina Corgnati, said the cause was neurovascular disease.

In an eclectic career that spanned more than 50 years, Milva sang at pop festivals and performed in high culture houses like the Paris Opera and the prestigious Piccolo Theater in Milan. It has become popular all over Europe, especially in Germany. She sang traditional songs and had contemporary hits. She wore glamorous dresses while singing leftist hymns.

President Sergio Mattarella, in a statement, described her as “protagonist of Italian music, a cultivated, sensitive and versatile performer”. His body was in good shape last month at Piccolo, where fans lined up to pay their last respects.

“She used to say, ‘First I’ll finish the show, then I can die,’ Ms. Corgnati said. “The show came first of all.”