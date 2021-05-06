Milva, red-haired Italian diva with many artistic shades, dies at 81
ROME – Milva, whose charisma, warm voice and flaming red hair made her one of Italy’s most recognizable divas from the 60s to the 80s, died on April 23 in a hospital in Milan. She was 81 years old.
Her daughter, Martina Corgnati, said the cause was neurovascular disease.
In an eclectic career that spanned more than 50 years, Milva sang at pop festivals and performed in high culture houses like the Paris Opera and the prestigious Piccolo Theater in Milan. It has become popular all over Europe, especially in Germany. She sang traditional songs and had contemporary hits. She wore glamorous dresses while singing leftist hymns.
President Sergio Mattarella, in a statement, described her as “protagonist of Italian music, a cultivated, sensitive and versatile performer”. His body was in good shape last month at Piccolo, where fans lined up to pay their last respects.
“She used to say, ‘First I’ll finish the show, then I can die,’ Ms. Corgnati said. “The show came first of all.”
Milva was born Maria Ilva Biolcati in Goro, a small town in the northeast, on July 17, 1939. Her father, Pescariello Biolcati, was a fishmonger. Her mother, Noemi Farinelli, worked as a tailor and had a gift for singing. Maria Ilva, although shy, sometimes sang too, in open-air dance halls and with local orchestras. When she was a teenager, her father’s fishing truck broke down and her business collapsed, and she started contributing to the family’s income.
She was known to audiences as Sabrina, for her resemblance to the character of Audrey Hepburn in the 1954 Billy Wilder film of the same name. But her family called her Milva, a fusion of her two first names, and it stuck professionally.
Her deep and powerful voice drew attention. But her short brown hair and light figure were a far cry from the thick manes and hourglass figures then in demand.
To compensate, she padded her bras and thickened her legs with three pairs of stockings. An agent recommended that she dye her hair red, a color that has become her trademark and has earned her the nickname La Rossa, or the redhead.
Her career took off in 1959 when she won a contest for new voices organized by the Italian national channel RAI. She received her own special, directed by Maurizio Corgnati, an anti-fascist intellectual, whom she married in 1961.
“Then he created the character of Milva,” Ms. Corgnati said.
Mr. Corgnati took charge of shaping Milva’s career, working on her stage presentation and repertoire. He’s accompanied her on tours in Japan and the United States and, Ms. Corgnati said, has transformed a “clumsy provincial girl” into a charismatic diva.
The couple separated in 1969.
Milva spoke candidly about her leftist opinions and his votes for communist politicians. She sang of the murder of factory workers by Italian police, performed traditional anti-fascist songs of the Italian Resistance, and sang musical versions of the work of anarchist poets. She identified – also thanks in part to her flamboyant red hair – with the political left.
In 1968, when she sang the Resistance song “Bella Ciao” at the RAI Auditorium in Naples, she told the presenter, “I have a thing for freedom songs.”
The famous Italian director Giorgio Strehler, who supervised the Piccolo, chose her in the roles of Brecht, notably Jenny in “The Threepenny Opera”. She carried her theatrical influence in her concerts, which included 15 appearances at the Sanremo Music Festival in Italy.
She displayed “tireless perfectionism” in the preparation of her performances, said director Filippo Crivelli, who worked with her for several years.
She characteristically sang with her hand on her hip, often wearing the luxurious dresses of Gianfranco Ferrè and wearing a Guerlain scent detectable from the front rows.
Magazines covered her, paparazzi chased her, and she made headlines in the tabloids, especially after one of her former boyfriends was found fatally shot in her car under mysterious circumstances and that another committed suicide.
She was not lacking in admirers. Oscar-winning composer Ennio Morricone dedicated an album to him. Astor Piazzolla asked him to sing his tangos. The Italians knew her for “Alexander Platz”, a hit song adapted for her by singer-songwriter Franco Battiato, a giant of Italian pop music, and “La Rossa”, a song written for her by another major artist, Enzo Jannacci.
She has toured Asia and Europe, singing in at least seven different languages.
All of this work has taken its toll. When her vocal cords became inflamed, she gave herself cortisone injections to continue singing. Doctors said the treatments contributed to her neurovascular disease, Corgnati said. She retired in 2012.
Besides her daughter, she is survived by a sister, Luciana, and a brother, Antonio.
Vicky Schatzinger, a pianist who worked with Milva for 15 years, said she repeatedly promised to cut her red hair once she left the stage, but she never did.
“She felt her hair made a character out of her,” Ms. Schatzinger said. “But in reality, she was his character herself.
