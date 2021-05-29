Mils are a tasty solution to climate and food security challenges

She spoke to UN News earlier this year, saying that following the recent adoption by the United Nations General Assembly of a resolution proclaiming 2023 as the International year of millets in March 2021, efforts are underway to promote culture as a solution to climate and global food security challenges.

Millet – often called “Nutri-Cereals” because of their high nutritional value – are a group of small-seeded grasses grown mainly in the dry areas of Asia and Africa. These include sorghum (or grand millet), pearl millet, finger millet, fonio, common millet, foxtail millet, teff and other smaller varieties.

Estimates show that more than 90 million people in Africa and Asia depend on millet for their diets. Africa accounts for over 55 percent of world production, followed by Asia with almost 40 percent, while Europe accounts for around three percent of the world market.

Demographic challenge

The world needs to produce more food to feed a rapidly growing global population, which is expected to reach 8.5 billion by 2030 and 9.7 billion by 2050.

With the worsening climate crisis and worsening environmental constraints, there is an increased need for crop diversification by promoting crops suitable for cultivation in the most difficult environments.

Recognizing the role of millets in responding to nutritional, agrarian and climatic challenges, the United Nations resolution considers the “urgent need to raise awareness of the nutritional and climate-resilient benefits of millets and to advocate for a diverse, balanced and balanced diet. healthy through sustainable nutrition increased production and consumption of millets.

They are rich in vitamins and minerals, including iron and calcium; are high in protein, fiber, resistant starch, and have a low glycemic index, which may help prevent or manage diabetes.

Good to grow

“Compared to the more well-known cereals like wheat, rice or corn, millets are able to grow in drought conditions, in non-irrigated conditions even in regimes of very low rainfall, with a low water footprint”, explained Dr Aburto, deputy. Director of the Nutrition and Food Systems Division of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations.

The International Crops Research Institute of the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) based in Hyderabad, India, is a non-profit organization that conducts agricultural research for development. ICRISAT works closely with farming communities and partners, including the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), focusing on millet, among other crops.

ICRISAT Deputy Director General for External Relations Joanna Kane-Potaka described millets as a smart food – good for people, the planet and farmers.

“Mils can contribute to some of the world’s biggest challenges in unison – nutrition and health needs, climate change mitigation and adaptation, the poverty of smallholders and marginalized farmers in areas arid – some of the most difficult areas that will take longer to reach the Sustainable Development Goals.

Boost sustainability

By offering reduced dependence on synthetic fertilizers and pesticides, millet cultivation can also help promote a shift towards sustainable agriculture, by diversifying crop rotations and avoiding the promotion of monoculture systems.

“The high carbon content of crop residues makes them particularly important for maintaining and increasing soil carbon levels, important for sustainable cropping systems and, where appropriate, for providing fodder, at the same time, to livestock.” , noted Dr Aburto.

“Food System Division”

Mils are believed to be among the earliest domesticated plants, which have long served as traditional staple crops for millions of farmers, especially in India, China and Nigeria.

Despite the wide array of benefits that millets provide, they have largely been absent from the global food security agenda. In fact, in recent years, their production has gradually declined.

Experts point to market distortions, a lack of appreciation of the benefits of millets and the policies that have boosted production of the so-called “Big Three” grains – rice, wheat and corn, resulting in a “food system fracture”.

Joanna Kane-Potaka of ICRISAT, gave the example of India where “during the green revolution, high-yielding varieties of rice and wheat were introduced and supported to develop on a large scale, in order to improve food security, when it can be argued that insufficient attention has been paid to nutritional or environmental factors.

The problem is further compounded by changing dietary habits, high transaction costs and the challenges of accessing better markets; particularly true for Africa.

“Farmers have therefore turned to more lucrative crops grown for for-profit sale and moved away from subsistence farming in response to changing consumer preferences and market inputs,” said Dr Aburto.

The return of millet

Helping millets return is not only the popularization of a neglected and underutilized crop, but also an effort to meet the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) – primarily SDG 2 (zero hunger), says Ms. Potaka. , SDG 3 (good health and well-being). be), SDG 12 (sustainable consumption and production) and SDG 13 (climate action).

“It is essential to work on increasing production and changing perceptions about them to stimulate demand with new and modern products,” she said.

The current trend can be reversed through government policies to support millet production and consumption, coupled with increased consumer awareness of their nutritional and health benefits, Dr Aburto said.

At the same time, it would also be crucial to increase investments for research and development and generate opportunities for farmers to ensure better connectivity with efficient value chains and markets.

Dr Aburto also highlighted the vital role of farmers in conserving and maintaining the genetic diversity of millet through initiatives such as community seed banks, seed fairs and farmer networks, focusing on emphasis on promoting local millets.

2023: the year of millets

By declaring 2023 as the International Year of Millet, the resolution calls on all stakeholders to provide support for “activities aimed at raising awareness and drawing policy attention to the nutritional and health benefits of millet consumption, and their suitability for use. cultivation in unfavorable and changing climatic conditions. conditions, while directing policy attention to improving the efficiency of the value chain.

Building on experiences from past initiatives such as the International Year of Pulses 2016 and the Year 2021 International Year of Fruits and Vegetables, the United Nations agricultural agency is working on the development of an action plan in partnership with external stakeholders, including farmers and research institutes.

“Actions undertaken will be aligned and supported through existing initiatives, such as the United Nations Decade of Action on Nutrition, 2016-2025, which provides a framework for a broad group of actors to work together to address malnutrition. and other pressing nutrition issues, ”said Dr. Aburto added.

In agreement with FAOThe vision of a sustainable and food secure world for all, producing more nutritious food for a growing population without overburdening land resources is a huge global challenge.

In the search for climate resilient solutions, millets could be the crucial link in the sustainable food supply chain.