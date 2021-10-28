Millions of people miss out on distance learning during emergencies: UNICEF

More than half, or 102 million, are students in 14 countries who have totally or partially closed their classrooms for at least half of the COVID-19[female[feminine pandemic, according to Distance learning readiness index.

Every child must be able to continue learning during emergency school closures. Yet at least 200 million students live in countries unprepared for distance learning, leaving many without any form of education. https://t.co/3q3RqdVefD – UNICEF (@UNICEF) 28 October 2021

“Even in the midst of an ongoing emergency, we know there will be another, but we are not making enough progress to ensure that the next time students are forced out of the classroom, they will have better options. ” noted Henrietta Fore, the Unicef Executive director.

Young minds left behind

The report measures countries’ readiness to provide distance learning when face-to-face teaching is disrupted and covers nearly 90% of students in low- and middle-income countries.

It also examines the limits of distance learning and inequalities in access, and warns that the situation is likely much worse than the available data shows.

Benin, Burundi, Côte d’Ivoire, Congo, Ethiopia, Madagascar, Malawi, Niger and Togo are among the countries most in need of improvement in the education sector.

The report found that preschool education was the most neglected level. Many countries did not roll out a corresponding policy during the pandemic, so younger learners were left behind during their most critical developmental years.

Meanwhile, Argentina, Barbados, Jamaica, and the Philippines have the highest level of preparedness. However, UNICEF has warned that even among countries with higher scores on the index, disparities within their territories mean that poorer children, or those in rural areas, are much more likely to miss out on the index. school closings.

Leverage technological power

While nothing can replace face-to-face learning, the report says schools with ‘robust’ distance learning systems, especially digital learning, can provide some degree of education when emergencies force classrooms. class to close. These systems can also help students catch up once schools finally reopen.

Although the past 19 months have been disruptive, the UNICEF chief said he gave a glimpse of what is possible during and after the pandemic.

“Together with partners, we have worked hard to harness the power of technology and provide learning opportunities for children and young people around the world,” she added.

Through the Reinvent education As an initiative, UNICEF and its partners are working to give children and young people equal access to quality digital learning, with the goal of reaching 3.5 billion learners by 2030.