World
Millions of people in US skip second dose of Covid vaccine – Times of India
Millions of Americans are not getting the second doses of their Covid-19 vaccines and their ranks keep growing. More than five million people, nearly 8% of those who have had a first Pfizer or Modern vaccines, missed their second dose, according to the most recent data from Centers for Disaster Control and Prevention. This is more than double the rate among people who were vaccinated in the first few weeks of the national immunization campaign. the CDCThe count of the second missed doses is until April 9.
The reasons vary why people miss their second shot. In interviews, some expressed concern about side effects, which can include flu symptoms. Others said they felt sufficiently protected all at once. Another obstacle was surprisingly widespread. A number of vaccine suppliers canceled appointments for the second dose because they were out of stock or did not have the correct brand in stock.
In Arkansas and Illinois, health officials have ordered teams to call, text or send letters to people reminding them to get the shot. Authorities in Pennsylvania are trying to ensure that students can get their second injection after leaving campus for the summer. Caroline from the south allocated several thousand doses to people late for their second injection.
A growing body of evidence from real-world trials and vaccination campaigns shows that, compared to the two-dose regimen, a single shot triggers a weaker immune response and may make recipients more susceptible to variants of the drug. virus.
Cases remain high in the United States
Vaccination rates are dropping in the United States, despite the spread of highly contagious viral variants. More than 50,000 new cases in the United States were reported on Saturday, and case rates are similar to those in the second wave last summer. But the average number of vaccine doses given each day, which has risen for months and peaked at 3.4 million, has now fallen to 2.9 million, its lowest level since March 31, according to data from the CDC. The vaccination rate stopped climbing on April 13, when health officials recommended suspending use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to allow researchers to examine a rare blood clotting disorder that has appeared in six receivers. the FDA took the break on Friday.
The reasons vary why people miss their second shot. In interviews, some expressed concern about side effects, which can include flu symptoms. Others said they felt sufficiently protected all at once. Another obstacle was surprisingly widespread. A number of vaccine suppliers canceled appointments for the second dose because they were out of stock or did not have the correct brand in stock.
In Arkansas and Illinois, health officials have ordered teams to call, text or send letters to people reminding them to get the shot. Authorities in Pennsylvania are trying to ensure that students can get their second injection after leaving campus for the summer. Caroline from the south allocated several thousand doses to people late for their second injection.
A growing body of evidence from real-world trials and vaccination campaigns shows that, compared to the two-dose regimen, a single shot triggers a weaker immune response and may make recipients more susceptible to variants of the drug. virus.
Cases remain high in the United States
Vaccination rates are dropping in the United States, despite the spread of highly contagious viral variants. More than 50,000 new cases in the United States were reported on Saturday, and case rates are similar to those in the second wave last summer. But the average number of vaccine doses given each day, which has risen for months and peaked at 3.4 million, has now fallen to 2.9 million, its lowest level since March 31, according to data from the CDC. The vaccination rate stopped climbing on April 13, when health officials recommended suspending use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to allow researchers to examine a rare blood clotting disorder that has appeared in six receivers. the FDA took the break on Friday.
Source link