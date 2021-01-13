Millions of people flock to telegrams and signals as fears grow over big tech

Over the past week, tens of millions of people have downloaded Signal and Telegram, which makes them the two most popular apps in the world. Signal allows messages to be sent with “end-to-end encryption,” which means that no one other than the sender and recipient can read its content. Telegram offers some encrypted messaging options, but is widely popular for its group chat rooms where people can discuss a variety of topics.

Their sudden surge in popularity was spurred by a series of events last week that stoked growing anxiety over some of the big tech companies and their communications apps, like WhatsApp, which is owned by Facebook. Tech companies, including Facebook and Twitter, have deleted thousands of far-right accounts, including President Trump‘s – after the capture of the Capitol. Amazon, Apple and Google too cut support for Speaksr, a social network popular with Mr. Trump fans. In response, the Conservatives searched for new applications where they could communicate.

At the same time, privacy concerns have increased on WhatsApp, which reminded users last week in a pop-up notification that it shares some of their data with its parent company. The notification sparked a wave of anxiety, fueled by viral channel messages falsely claiming that Facebook could read WhatsApp messages.

The result has been a massive migration which, if it lasts, could weaken the power of Facebook and other big tech companies. Telegram said on Tuesday it had added more than 25 million users in the previous three days, bringing it to over 500 million users. Signal added nearly 1.3 million users on Monday alone, after averaging just 50,000 downloads a day last year, according to estimates from Apptopia, an app data company.

“We’ve had peak downloads before,” Pavel Durov, Telegram chief executive, said in a post on the app on Tuesday. “But this time it’s different.”