World
Millions of people celebrate Easter under coronavirus brakes – Times of India
ROME: Millions of Christians around the world celebrated a second Easter under coronavirus restrictions on Sunday, as nations tried to control Covid-19 surges.
Despite accelerating vaccine rollouts in many countries, dramatic spikes in cases have forced the reimposition of deeply unpopular restrictions from Canada to Europe and South America.
Pope Francis was scheduled to celebrate Easter morning mass with Italy under strict lockdown over the weekend.
Before his Easter Sunday Mass, he delivered a message of hope and renewal.
“It is always possible to start over, because there is a new life that God can awaken in us despite all our failures,” Francis said during the Easter Vigil Mass on Saturday.
“From the rubble of our hearts, God can create a work of art; from the ruined remains of our humanity, God can prepare a new history.”
Stricter restrictions have come into force in Belgium as well as in France, where authorities are scrambling to cope with a severe spike in cases that has overwhelmed Paris hospitals.
In the Covid-19 intensive care unit of the Antony private hospital in the south of Paris, no bed remains free for long.
Nurse Louisa Pinto motioned to an empty room where a cleaner was already at work, scrubbing the mattress for the next arrival.
“The bed won’t even have time to cool down,” she says.
Across the Atlantic, Canada crossed the one million coronavirus case threshold as it battled a new wave of infections, forcing several provinces to tighten restrictions before Easter weekend.
And celebrations have also been slowed in South America, where Brazil is in the throes of a devastating epidemic likely fueled by a more contagious variant.
The worrying situation on the continent forced Peru to close its doors at Easter, Bolivia to seal its border with Brazil and Chile to close all borders.
The pandemic has claimed more than 2.8 million lives worldwide, but people are increasingly frustrated by restrictions on movement.
Thousands of people demonstrated in the German city of Stuttgart on Saturday against Covid-19 restrictions, with a heated debate underway in the country to tighten them up in the face of a third wave of infections.
Such protests have become commonplace in Germany, bringing together members of the far left and far right as well as conspiracy theorists and anti-vaccine activists.
Misinformation about vaccines has been a major problem in the fight against Covid-19, fueled by how quickly baseless conspiracy theories about the pandemic can proliferate on social media.
A dramatic illustration of its impact can be found in Serbia, where the government is desperately trying to convince people to get vaccinated and has around a million doses – a buffet of Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Sputnik V and Sinopharm vaccines.
“I beg you people, get yourself vaccinated,” Serbian populist President Aleksandar Vucic recently pleaded.
“We have them and we will have more, please, in the name of God, take them.”
Serbian leading epidemiologist Predrag Kon said the slow adoption was “only a consequence” of online misinformation against vaccines.
In the Himalayan kingdom of Bhutan, however, vaccinations are advancing at a rapid pace, with authorities giving at least one injection to 60% of its population of less than one million.
Neighboring India is struggling with a new wave, extending its vaccination program to the 45 to 60 age group on Thursday. The country aims to vaccinate 300 million people by the end of July.
Experts have warned that infections in the vast South Asian country were increasing at a faster rate compared to last year.
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar became the latest Indian celebrity to test positive on Sunday, following cricketer superstar Sachin Tendulkar last month.
Neighboring Bangladesh will implement a lockdown from Monday as it grapples with a surge in infections as hospitals struggle to cope.
Despite accelerating vaccine rollouts in many countries, dramatic spikes in cases have forced the reimposition of deeply unpopular restrictions from Canada to Europe and South America.
Pope Francis was scheduled to celebrate Easter morning mass with Italy under strict lockdown over the weekend.
Before his Easter Sunday Mass, he delivered a message of hope and renewal.
“It is always possible to start over, because there is a new life that God can awaken in us despite all our failures,” Francis said during the Easter Vigil Mass on Saturday.
“From the rubble of our hearts, God can create a work of art; from the ruined remains of our humanity, God can prepare a new history.”
Stricter restrictions have come into force in Belgium as well as in France, where authorities are scrambling to cope with a severe spike in cases that has overwhelmed Paris hospitals.
In the Covid-19 intensive care unit of the Antony private hospital in the south of Paris, no bed remains free for long.
Nurse Louisa Pinto motioned to an empty room where a cleaner was already at work, scrubbing the mattress for the next arrival.
“The bed won’t even have time to cool down,” she says.
Across the Atlantic, Canada crossed the one million coronavirus case threshold as it battled a new wave of infections, forcing several provinces to tighten restrictions before Easter weekend.
And celebrations have also been slowed in South America, where Brazil is in the throes of a devastating epidemic likely fueled by a more contagious variant.
The worrying situation on the continent forced Peru to close its doors at Easter, Bolivia to seal its border with Brazil and Chile to close all borders.
The pandemic has claimed more than 2.8 million lives worldwide, but people are increasingly frustrated by restrictions on movement.
Thousands of people demonstrated in the German city of Stuttgart on Saturday against Covid-19 restrictions, with a heated debate underway in the country to tighten them up in the face of a third wave of infections.
Such protests have become commonplace in Germany, bringing together members of the far left and far right as well as conspiracy theorists and anti-vaccine activists.
Misinformation about vaccines has been a major problem in the fight against Covid-19, fueled by how quickly baseless conspiracy theories about the pandemic can proliferate on social media.
A dramatic illustration of its impact can be found in Serbia, where the government is desperately trying to convince people to get vaccinated and has around a million doses – a buffet of Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Sputnik V and Sinopharm vaccines.
“I beg you people, get yourself vaccinated,” Serbian populist President Aleksandar Vucic recently pleaded.
“We have them and we will have more, please, in the name of God, take them.”
Serbian leading epidemiologist Predrag Kon said the slow adoption was “only a consequence” of online misinformation against vaccines.
In the Himalayan kingdom of Bhutan, however, vaccinations are advancing at a rapid pace, with authorities giving at least one injection to 60% of its population of less than one million.
Neighboring India is struggling with a new wave, extending its vaccination program to the 45 to 60 age group on Thursday. The country aims to vaccinate 300 million people by the end of July.
Experts have warned that infections in the vast South Asian country were increasing at a faster rate compared to last year.
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar became the latest Indian celebrity to test positive on Sunday, following cricketer superstar Sachin Tendulkar last month.
Neighboring Bangladesh will implement a lockdown from Monday as it grapples with a surge in infections as hospitals struggle to cope.
Source link