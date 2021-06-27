Millions of Brazilians miss their second dose of the vaccine, adding to the burden on a hard-hit country.

Millions of people in Brazil miss their second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, further complicating a campaign already marred by supply shortages and allegations of corruption.

Some 4.1 million Brazilians had not returned for their second injection as of June 1, according to data compiled by researchers following the vaccine’s rollout. This represents almost 16 percent of those eligible for a second dose.

The reasons people miss their second dose are varied, but experts warn that large numbers of people with only partial protection could roll back Brazil’s already difficult vaccination effort. The coronavirus has killed more than 500,000 people in Brazil, the second highest death toll in the world after the United States, and daily cases reach new heights. About a third of the population has received at least one dose and less than 12 percent are fully immune.