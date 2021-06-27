Millions of Brazilians miss their second dose of the vaccine, adding to the burden on a hard-hit country.
Millions of people in Brazil miss their second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, further complicating a campaign already marred by supply shortages and allegations of corruption.
Some 4.1 million Brazilians had not returned for their second injection as of June 1, according to data compiled by researchers following the vaccine’s rollout. This represents almost 16 percent of those eligible for a second dose.
The reasons people miss their second dose are varied, but experts warn that large numbers of people with only partial protection could roll back Brazil’s already difficult vaccination effort. The coronavirus has killed more than 500,000 people in Brazil, the second highest death toll in the world after the United States, and daily cases reach new heights. About a third of the population has received at least one dose and less than 12 percent are fully immune.
“Many of these people will probably need to be vaccinated again” with the first dose, said Dr Ligia Bahia, a public health specialist at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro and one of the researchers heading the study of vaccinations. “And the cases will not fall in the meantime. “
One of the reasons so many people missed their second injection is the chaotic rollout of vaccination in Brazil, Dr Bahia said. Many local and state authorities too quickly opened vaccinations to groups who were not at high risk of infection, when available doses weren’t sufficient, she said.
“The euphoria of the vaccination is not in line with the reality of the offer,” she said. “They wanted to speed up, say, ‘We are vaccinating!’ But some people have been left behind.
Brazil manufactured much of its vaccine supply domestically, using materials shipped from China to produce CoronaVac vaccine developed by the Chinese company Sinovac Biotech. In March, Brazil’s health ministry released supplies it originally planned to reserve as a second dose for priority groups, such as health workers, the elderly and people with pre-existing conditions.
Soon after, delays in shipments from China severely reduced supplies, as more and more people in Brazil were due to receive their second dose.
“Some people didn’t get their second dose because they looked and searched – and eventually gave up on getting the vaccine,” said Dr Alberto Chebabo, vice president of the Brazilian Society of Infectious Diseases. “It’s a lost opportunity.”
Others in Brazil are misinformed, he added, believing they are protected after just one hit. Health experts warn that a single dose is not enough, especially in Brazil. The country has mainly relied on Sinovac’s vaccine, which may not be as effective as others in preventing severe cases of Covid-19. A study in Chile showed that Sinovac was only 36% effective in preventing hospitalizations after an injection. Hundreds of doctors in Indonesia who received two doses of Sinovac fell ill with Covid-19 anyway, and at least 20 have died.
Inoculation problems in Brazil have increased. Cities across the country are halting vaccinations as supplies dry up. Federal prosecutors also launched an investigation last week into a government deal to purchase 20 million doses of Covaxin, a vaccine produced in India, at inflated prices.
Lawmakers are investigating President Jair Bolsonaro’s management of the pandemic, including its decision to ignore several early offers to buy vaccines from drugmakers like Pfizer because he downplayed the danger posed by the virus and promoted “miracle cures” now proven to be ineffective.
