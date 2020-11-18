Military reconsiders discharge decisions on veterans with PTSD

NEW HAVEN, Connecticut (AP) – The US military has agreed to reconsider granting thousands of less than honorable discharges to service members with post-traumatic stress disorder and other mental health issues, according to a lawsuit settlement announced Wednesday.

The class action lawsuit, filed in federal court by two Connecticut military veterans who fought in Iraq and Afghanistan, covers veterans across the country who have not received a fully honorable discharge due to a minor misconduct which they believed was due to undiagnosed PTSD and other health issues.

Due to their exit status, the ex-combatants say they have been unable to access military-funded health services and other benefits.

The military will reconsider, based on revised criteria, thousands of discharge upgrade requests it denied from 2011 to 2020, said Josh Britt, an intern law student at the Alumni Legal Services Clinic fighters from Yale Law School, who represent the plaintiffs. The new standards will also benefit veterans who request exit upgrades in the future.

Army officials did not immediately comment on the settlement on Wednesday. A message requesting comment was left with the military’s media relations division.

Since the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, more than 150,000 military personnel have received less than honorable dismissals, often for minor misconduct related to undiagnosed mental health issues, the plaintiffs said.

One of the plaintiffs for the lawsuit is Steve Kennedy, an Army veteran who said he developed PTSD and depression after fighting in Iraq in 2007 and 2008 and starting to abuse alcohol and cut himself. He said he was given a general discharge after being absent without permission to attend his own wedding.

“This is a decisive claim for veterans rights,” Kennedy said in a statement. “Not only will this have a practical impact on the lives of thousands of veterans, but this regulation will also signal that the federal government must be held accountable to its word to veterans.”