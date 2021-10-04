Military personnel in UK start driving tankers to end shortage
British military personnel began driving tankers on Monday as the government stepped up efforts to tackle the truck driver shortage that has closed some gas stations, caused panic shopping and long queues at others, and threatened with greater disruption as Christmas approaches. .
Around 200 troops have been deployed to the south of England, where the problems are now concentrated, with around half driving civilian vehicles and the rest providing logistical support.
In an interview with LBC Radio, Rishi Sunak, Chancellor of the Exchequer, said that although fuel supplies are improving, the army is being deployed as reinforcements.
“As a further precaution, we have put in additional drivers,” Sunak said, adding that “we are doing everything we can”.
Speaking later at the Conservative Party conference in Manchester, Mr Sunak said: “Right now we face challenges for supply chains, not just here but around the world, and we are determined to face them head-on. “
Like other countries, Britain lacks truck drivers, but before leaving the economic zone of the European Union, employers were able to freely recruit workers from all over Europe. Since January, most foreign employees need visas, which restricts recruitment.
In what is known as Operation Escalin, the British Army has been asked to make personnel available for 31 days, although this period can be extended if necessary.
Uniformed soldiers were seen at an oil depot in Hemel Hempstead, north London on Monday, British New Media reported.
Mr Sunak admitted the shortages could continue before Christmas, but told the BBC there was no quick fix to a problem that has plagued other countries as well.
The government offered short-term visas to certain foreign truckershe said, adding, “Sure, we do all of these things, but we can’t wave a magic wand and make the challenges of the global supply chain go away overnight.”
It struck a more emollient tone than Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who said on Sunday that the crisis would ultimately help workers by forcing employers to offer better wages and conditions to UK workers. Foreign Minister Liz Truss then doubled down on the message, effectively accusing companies of being the source of the shortages, saying: “I don’t believe the Prime Minister is responsible for what is going on. in shops.
On Sunday, Mr Johnson also appeared to dismiss claims that due to another shortage of labor – in this case, meat-packing workers – thousands of pigs could have to be slaughtered in slaughterhouses. firm, their carcasses being discarded rather than used for food.
Zoe Davies, executive director of the National Pig Association, told Times Radio that she was “very disgusted with the Prime Minister’s attitude,” adding that if animals were slaughtered on farms, they would not be able to enter the area. food chain. “Slaughterhouses can’t take them because they don’t have the staff,” she said.
