Military personnel in UK start driving tankers to end shortage

British military personnel began driving tankers on Monday as the government stepped up efforts to tackle the truck driver shortage that has closed some gas stations, caused panic shopping and long queues at others, and threatened with greater disruption as Christmas approaches. .

Around 200 troops have been deployed to the south of England, where the problems are now concentrated, with around half driving civilian vehicles and the rest providing logistical support.

In an interview with LBC Radio, Rishi Sunak, Chancellor of the Exchequer, said that although fuel supplies are improving, the army is being deployed as reinforcements.

“As a further precaution, we have put in additional drivers,” Sunak said, adding that “we are doing everything we can”.