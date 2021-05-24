Military in Mali detain the country’s top officials

BAMAKO, Mali – Malian military officers arrested the interim government’s president, prime minister and defense minister on Monday, diplomatic and government sources said, just nine months after a military coup ousted the president previous.

President Bah Ndaw, Prime Minister Moctar Ouane and Defense Minister Souleymane Doucoure were all taken to a military base in Kati outside the capital, Bamako, hours after two soldiers lost their positions in a government reshuffle , the sources said.

Their detentions follow the military ouster in August of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and could exacerbate instability in this poor West African country, where violent Islamist groups linked to Al Qaeda and the Islamic State control large areas of the northern desert.

Political instability and military infighting have complicated efforts by Western powers and neighboring countries to stabilize the situation in Mali, contributing to regional insecurity.