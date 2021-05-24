Military in Mali detain the country’s top officials
BAMAKO, Mali – Malian military officers arrested the interim government’s president, prime minister and defense minister on Monday, diplomatic and government sources said, just nine months after a military coup ousted the president previous.
President Bah Ndaw, Prime Minister Moctar Ouane and Defense Minister Souleymane Doucoure were all taken to a military base in Kati outside the capital, Bamako, hours after two soldiers lost their positions in a government reshuffle , the sources said.
Their detentions follow the military ouster in August of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and could exacerbate instability in this poor West African country, where violent Islamist groups linked to Al Qaeda and the Islamic State control large areas of the northern desert.
Political instability and military infighting have complicated efforts by Western powers and neighboring countries to stabilize the situation in Mali, contributing to regional insecurity.
Mr Ndaw and Mr Ouane had been tasked with overseeing an 18-month transition to civilian rule following the takeover in August, but they appear to have moved against army control over a number of key positions. .
“The dismissal of the pillars of the coup was a huge error in judgment,” a former senior Malian government official told Reuters. “The actions are probably aimed at getting them back into their work.”
The army’s ultimate goal was not immediately clear. A military official in Kati said it was not an arrest. “What they have done is not good,” the source said, referring to the cabinet reshuffle. “We let them know, decisions will be made.”
But the Kati military base is a notorious site for ending the reign of the Malian rulers. The military took President Keita to Kati last August and forced him to resign. A mutiny helped overthrow his predecessor, Amadou Toumani Touré, in 2012.
Mali has since been in turmoil. Mr. Touré’s departure sparked an ethnic Tuareg rebellion to seize the northern two-thirds of the country, a movement which was then hijacked by jihadists linked to Al-Qaeda.
French forces defeated the insurgents in 2013, but they have since regrouped and regularly attack the army and civilians. They exported their methods to neighboring Burkina Faso and Niger where attacks have increased sharply since 2017.
There seems to be a reason for optimism. The transitional government said last month it would hold legislative and presidential elections next February to restore democratic government.
The action of military officials “It’s regrettable, but not surprising,” said J. Peter Pham, the former US Special Envoy for the Sahel who is now part of the Atlantic Council. “The arrangement agreed to after last year’s coup was not perfect, but it was a compromise accepted by all major Malian and international stakeholders.”
