Military analysis raises questions over deadly drone strike in Kabul

WASHINGTON – The senior US military officer last week claimed that a drone attack on a sedan near the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan was a “fair strike” that foiled a plot by the Islamic State in the last hours of the huge evacuation effort.

The officer, Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told reporters that the secondary explosions after the drone attack Last Sunday backed the military’s conclusion that the car contained explosives – either suicide vests or a large bomb. General Milley said military planners had taken the necessary precautions beforehand to limit risks to civilians nearby.

But the military’s preliminary analysis of the strike and the circumstances surrounding it offer much less conclusive evidence to support these claims, military officials acknowledge. It also raises questions about an attack that friends and family of the driver of the car are saying killed 10 people, including seven children.

So far, there is no hard evidence that explosives were in the car. Preliminary analysis indicates that it was “possible to likely” that this was so, according to officials who were made aware of the assessment. Drone operators and analysts scanned the cramped yard where the sedan was parked for just seconds. Seeing no civilians, officials said, a commander ordered the strike, only for grainy live video of other figures approaching the vehicle seconds later as the Hellfire missile neared its target.