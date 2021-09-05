Military analysis raises questions over deadly drone strike in Kabul
WASHINGTON – The senior US military officer last week claimed that a drone attack on a sedan near the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan was a “fair strike” that foiled a plot by the Islamic State in the last hours of the huge evacuation effort.
The officer, Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told reporters that the secondary explosions after the drone attack Last Sunday backed the military’s conclusion that the car contained explosives – either suicide vests or a large bomb. General Milley said military planners had taken the necessary precautions beforehand to limit risks to civilians nearby.
But the military’s preliminary analysis of the strike and the circumstances surrounding it offer much less conclusive evidence to support these claims, military officials acknowledge. It also raises questions about an attack that friends and family of the driver of the car are saying killed 10 people, including seven children.
So far, there is no hard evidence that explosives were in the car. Preliminary analysis indicates that it was “possible to likely” that this was so, according to officials who were made aware of the assessment. Drone operators and analysts scanned the cramped yard where the sedan was parked for just seconds. Seeing no civilians, officials said, a commander ordered the strike, only for grainy live video of other figures approaching the vehicle seconds later as the Hellfire missile neared its target.
But military officials say the initial analysis also supports a very strong circumstantial case of an imminent and serious threat to the airport, a case that US planners constructed over eight hours last Sunday, monitoring the sedan’s movements. and listening to communications from the alleged conspirators.
With each passing hour, US analysts watched in dread the successive elements of a plot to carry out a complex attack that appeared to “line up,” as a senior military official briefed on the investigation said. Gossip that the airport would be a target again intensified, with President Biden publicly warning that another attack was “very likely”.
The commander overseeing the drone attack was faced with a difficult decision: take the photo while the sedan was parked in a relatively secluded yard, or wait for the sedan to come even closer to the airport – and denser crowds. – increasing the risk for civilians.
According to four US officials briefed on the preliminary military analysis or parts of it, this is how the strike unfolded.
At around 9 a.m. last Sunday, a white sedan, possibly a Toyota Corolla, rolled out of a compound about three miles northwest of Hamid Karzai International Airport. Based on information from informants, wiretaps, and images from US surveillance planes, intelligence analysts believed the complex was a safe haven for planners and facilitators. Islamic State Khorasan, or ISIS-K, the affiliate of the terrorist group in Afghanistan.
It was just three days after a Suicide bomber because the branch had detonated an unusually large 25 pound explosive vest at the Abbey Gate entrance to the airport, spraying fatal shrapnel within a radius of 70 feet and killing 13 American soldiers and more than 170 Afghan civilians.
US intelligence analysts had intercepted messages from ISIS-K plotters that another major attack on the airport was in preparation. An attack was imminent this Sunday, two days before the United States end your evacuation effort.
Thus, any vehicle coming or leaving the compound that morning aroused the interest of analysts. But operators paid close attention to the white sedan on the black-and-white stream of an MQ-9 Reaper drone hovering over Kabul.
Communications intercepted from the hideout indicated that the plotters there were directing the car to some sort of hijacked mission in the Afghan capital. The driver was ordered to meet a motorcyclist. Moments later the car did just that.
This pattern continued for several hours, as the sedan made various stops in Kabul, sometimes picking up and dropping off passengers.
Just before 4 p.m., the sedan entered a compound unknown to the Americans, about eight to twelve kilometers southwest of the airport. A few minutes later, the driver and three other men loaded several wrapped packages into the trunk of the car. To analysts watching the video feed, the men appeared to be struggling to carefully lift and transport heavy packages – as one would with explosives.
The driver and the men got into the sedan and drove north as the driver dropped the men off along the way. At around 4:45 p.m., the driver, now alone, went to a small yard about 2.5 kilometers west of the airport, just south of the original hideout. Another man came out to greet him.
At this point, the tactical commander controlling the Reaper armed drones had to make a quick decision. His authority to strike had been delegated by General Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr., the head of Army Central Command in Tampa, Florida. Military officials declined to identify the identity, rank or organization of the commander, but said he was an experienced operator who carried out several drone strikes in several theaters where the military fought.
The rules of engagement allowed the military to carry out a strike if operators and intelligence analysts had “reasonable certainty” that they had a legitimate ISIS-K target and believed there was had “reasonable certainty” that no woman, child or other non-combatant civilian would be killed or injured.
Operators quickly swept the narrow boundaries of the yard and saw only one other man talking to the driver. The captain concluded that this was the best time and the best place to fire. If the Americans waited and the vehicle made its way through heavy city traffic or near the airport, the risk to civilians would be much greater – either from a drone strike or from the explosion of suicide vests or a huge car bomb.
Understanding the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan
Who are the Taliban? The Taliban emerged in 1994 amid the unrest following the withdrawal of Soviet forces from Afghanistan in 1989. They used brutal public punishments, including flogging, amputations and mass executions, to enforce their rules. Here is more on their origin story and their record as leaders.
The Americans fired. The Hellfire hit its target in less than a minute. As the missile approached, drone operators could see on the video feed that other characters approached the sedan.
The Hellfire, with a warhead containing 20 pounds of explosives, entered the car, creating the first explosion at 4:50 p.m. Seconds later, an even larger fireball bloomed. Officials say a preliminary expert bombing assessment concluded that it was “possible to likely” that explosives in the sedan caused the second explosion, not a tank of gasoline or something else.
Military analysis acknowledged that at least three civilians were killed. General Milley told reporters that at least one other person killed was “an ISIS facilitator.”
But other Pentagon officials also say they have little information about the driver, identified by colleagues and family members as Zemari Ahmadi. His neighbors, colleagues and relatives said he was a technical engineer for Nutrition and Education International, a charity based in Pasadena, Calif., And had no connection with ISIS-K.
Military officials concluded that Mr. Ahmadi was an ISIS-K facilitator largely because of his actions as a driver from the time the white sedan pulled out of the safe house until the hit killed him.
Immediately after the attack, all ISIS-K chatter fell silent. To protect their operational security, members of the group are making night after a drone strike like that of last Sunday, knowing that US officials will be listening. This silence continued until Friday, said a senior US military official.
John F. Kirby, the Pentagon’s chief spokesperson, said last week that a full investigation into the strike was underway. It will be based on more detailed analyzes of video streams of the strike and its consequences, and other information. Investigators do not have access to the site of the strike, which, like the rest of Kabul, is under Taliban control.
Meanwhile, senior military officials insist the drone strike averted more American and Afghan casualties.
In a press conference on Monday, General McKenzie, head of the central command, gave no details of the circumstances surrounding the strike other than that it dealt ISIS-K a heavy blow. as he sought to launch a final attack before the US withdrawal.
General Milley echoed those comments days later. “At this point, we believe the procedures were followed correctly, and it was a fair strike,” he told reporters. “Were there others killed? Yes, there are others killed. Who they are, we don’t know.
Source link