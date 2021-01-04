“ Milestone ”: reaction to the opening of the Saudi-Qatari border

Officials from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Turkey among the first to welcome the decision to reopen the borders with Qatar.

Saudi Arabia has reopened its land border with Qatar, and the Kuwaiti foreign minister has said the kingdom’s airspace and maritime border will also open ahead of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) summit to be opened. take place on Tuesday in the Saudi province of Al-Ula.

Monday’s announcement could pave the way for a resolution of a political dispute that led Riyadh and its allies to impose a boycott on Qatar more than three years ago.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt imposed a diplomatic, trade and travel boycott on Qatar in June 2017, accusing Doha of supporting “terrorism” and of having links with Iran on trial. too close.

Qatar has repeatedly denied the allegations and said there was “no legitimate justification” for severing relations.

The border between Qatar and Saudi Arabia is officially open | #Qatar pic.twitter.com/9z2x9hcbty – sorin furcoi (@furcoisorin) January 4, 2021

On Monday, the crown prince and de facto ruler of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman, said the GCC summit would be “inclusive”, leading states towards “reunification and solidarity in the face of the challenges of our region”.

Anwar Gargash, the United Arab Emirates’ Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, called the upcoming summit “historic.”

“We stand before a historic summit in Al-Ula, through which we restore our Gulf cohesion and ensure that security, stability and prosperity are our top priority,” he said on Twitter. “We still have work to do and we are heading in the right direction.”

Nayef Mubarak Al-Hajraf, secretary general of the six members of the GCC, also welcomed this decision.

“This step, which precedes the 41st GCC summit in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, reflects the great interest and sincere efforts to ensure the success of the summit, which is being held in light of extraordinary circumstances,” Al-Hajraf said.

Turkey also “welcomed” the decision, with its foreign ministry saying in a statement that it was “an important step towards resolving the dispute.”

The ministry praised the efforts of Kuwait and other international actors to end the crisis.

“Our wish is that this dispute be resolved completely and definitively on the basis of mutual respect for the sovereignty of the countries and that the other sanctions against the people of Qatar be lifted as soon as possible,” the statement said.